Trump to Speak at NRA Convention in Indianapolis

Former president Donald Trump is coming to Indianapolis Friday for the National Rifle Association’s annual convention, where he’ll share the stage with his former vice president, former Gov. Mike Pence during the annual NRA-ILA Leadership Forum.

Trump and Pence shared the spotlight at the last NRA convention held in Indianapolis in 2019. This is Indy’s third time hosting, as part of contracts signed in 2015. The event, which includes panels and exhibitions, is happening April 14-16 at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis.

Trump and Pence will also be joined by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the lineup and a whole host of other Republicans.

The list of confirmed in-person speakers include:

Former President Donald Trump

Mike Pence, former Indiana governor and former vice president

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb

Wayne LaPierre of the NRA

U.S. Rep Jim Jordan, representing Ohio’s Fourth Congressional District

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate

These figures are contributing video messages:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina

The leadership forum takes place on the first day of the NRA’s annual meeting. This year, the event will feature 14 acres of the latest guns and gear on the market and seminars and events on gun ownership.