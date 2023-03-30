John Mayer to Perform in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — John Mayer – known for numerous hits over the last two decades – will be performing in Indianapolis this October.

The singer and musician will be stopping at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as part of his “Solo” tour. Indianapolis is just one city that has been added to the tour, as Mayer recently decided to extend it.

You may recognize a fair few of his hits, such as “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” “Gravity,” and “Daughters.”

On the “Solo” tour, he has been performing acoustic versions of his hits, displaying his musical abilities on the guitar. He has also been playing the piano and electric guitar at certain points.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public Friday. Mayer will perform in the Circle City – along with opener JP Saxe – on Tuesday, October 17th.

