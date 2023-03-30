Listen Live
Local News

John Mayer to Perform in Indy

Published on March 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

John Mayer Solo & Acoustic Tour - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — John Mayer – known for numerous hits over the last two decades – will be performing in Indianapolis this October.

The singer and musician will be stopping at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as part of his “Solo” tour.  Indianapolis is just one city that has been added to the tour, as Mayer recently decided to extend it.

You may recognize a fair few of his hits, such as “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” “Gravity,” and “Daughters.”

John Mayer Solo & Acoustic - Nashville, TN

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

On the “Solo” tour, he has been performing acoustic versions of his hits, displaying his musical abilities on the guitar.  He has also been playing the piano and electric guitar at certain points.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public Friday.  Mayer will perform in the Circle City – along with opener JP Saxe – on Tuesday, October 17th.

Learn more here.

John Mayer Performs At Scotiabank Arena

Source: Mathew Tsang / Getty

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Celebrity News Topic - Community Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close