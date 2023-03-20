Matt Painter Can’t Close

Purdue and Indiana have both been eliminated from the NCAA Tournament. IU has not made the Sweet 16 since 2016.

It was a disappointing ending to the Hoosiers season, but nowhere near as disappointing an end as the one Purdue had.

Purdue became the second team to ever lose to a 16 seed. Purdue came into the tournament with legitimate Final Four hopes, but Fairleigh Dickinson eliminated all hopes of that in the first round.

It was a rough game from start to finish for Purdue, and this loss, along with the lack of tournament success, has people questioning Coach Matt Painter’s future at the university.

Tony Katz questions his ability to close, and JMV, host of “The Ride” on The Fan, disagree on the idea of potentially moving on from Coach Painter.