Summer Jobs in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have a teenager at home, you might be encouraging them to look for a summer job. If so, various industries around the state are currently looking for seasonal staff.

Consider chatting with your teen about some of these opportunities. You might even be interested in exploring some of them for yourself!

Summer Camps/Childcare:

Childcare opportunities are usually abundant throughout the season, as organizations look for young professionals to care for kids. A few organizations hiring for the season are listed in this section.

Indy Parks

Who: Indy Parks is looking for camp counselors, lifeguards, and more.

Where: Various locations around Indianapolis

Learn more and apply here.

Indianapolis Zoo

Who: The Indianapolis Zoo is hiring camp counselors who also love animals and adventure, as well as some other seasonal workers.

Where: 1200 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

Learn more and apply here.

Brownsburg Parks & Recreation

Who: Brownsburg Parks is in need of counselors for their summer camps, which accept elementary and middle-school students.

Where: Various locations around Brownsburg

Learn more and apply here.

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation

Who: This parks department is looking for counselors, lifeguards, managers, and other seasonal staff to help keep its programs and facilities in good working order.

Where: Various locations around Carmel

Learn more and apply here.

Happy Hollow Children’s Camp

Who: The sleepaway camp is looking for active counselors, instructors, and more who enjoy the outdoors. Many of the campers are low-income or have special needs.

Where: 3049 Happy Hollow Road, Nashville

Learn more and apply here.

Camp Livingston

Who: Camp Livingston is a sleepaway camp looking for summer staff who are at least 18 years old. This camp is geared toward Jewish students.

Where: 4998 Nell Lee Road, Bennington

Learn more and apply here.

*Find other recommended summer camps here.*

Delivery/Service/Rideshare Drivers:

With the rise of online shopping and home delivery, companies are always looking for new drivers. You or your teen might be interested in getting some extra cash by driving this summer.

DoorDash

Learn more and apply here.

Lyft

Learn more and apply here.

Pizza Hut

Learn more and apply here.

Domino’s

Learn more and apply here.

Jimmy John’s

Learn more and apply here.

Amazon

Learn more and apply here.

FedEx

Learn more and apply here.

Businesses around the state are also hoping to fill customer service roles, retail positions, and warehouse jobs. You can look for openings on company websites, or by visiting Indeed, Jobs2Careers, and LinkedIn, among others.

For some air-conditioned customer service opportunities, you may want to look into companies like Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, AMC Theatres, and local libraries.

If you have a college student, you could also encourage them to pursue internships around the state/country. Internships could provide industry-specific training, especially for students pursuing degrees in competitive fields.