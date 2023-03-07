Tucker Carlson, January 6th Videos Released

A few weeks ago, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave Tucker Carlson over 40,000 hours of security footage from the January 6 Capitol riots.

Carlson began releasing the footage on Monday night. Carlson has been known for downplaying the violence that occurred at the Capitol, and the video he showed Monday night fell in line with his original stance.

Carlson went on to say that the video will show that the people who sat on the January 6 committee are liars.

The video he revealed on Monday night supported the idea that most of the protestors were peaceful. Carlson went on to say, “The footage does not show an insurrection or a riot in progress. Instead, it shows police escorting people through the building, including the now-infamous ‘QAnon Shaman.’”

The release of the videos has caused quite an uproar. Democratic senator, Chuck Schumer, is set to address Congress over the tapes.

