Two Covington Residents Arrested on Drug-Related Charges

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — On Wednesday, March 1, Indiana State Police arrested Michael Bracken, 67, and Renda Bowling, 60, after a traffic stop in Attica. Trooper Millburg stopped Bracken’s 2006 GMC Envoy for a traffic violation and detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, the trooper found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm inside the Envoy. Bracken was taken into custody and transported to the Fountain County Jail.

Further investigation by Trooper Millburg led him to Bracken’s residence on Crockett Street in Covington, where Renda Bowling exited the residence and spoke with the Covington Police Chief. A bag containing suspected methamphetamine fell off her person, which Bowling tried to dispose of.

The Covington Police Chief detained Bowling while Trooper Millburg applied for a search warrant. Once the warrant was granted, Trooper Millburg searched the residence and found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Bowling was then taken into custody and transported to the Fountain County Jail.

In total, Trooper Millburg found nearly 56 grams of methamphetamine and just over 3.5 pounds of marijuana. Bracken was arrested on charges of dealing and possession of meth, as well as dealing and possessing marijuana. Bowling was arrested on charges of possession of meth and obstruction of justice.

The Attica Police Department, Covington Police Department, and Fountain County Sheriff’s Office assisted Trooper Millburg on the scene. Bracken and Bowling remain in custody at the Fountain County Jail.