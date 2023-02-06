If Senate Bill 77 passes in the house, throwing ninja stars could be legal in Indiana.

A shuriken is a Japanese concealed weapon that was used as a hidden dagger to distract or misdirect. They are also known as throwing stars, or ninja stars. And soon you might be able to throw them in Indiana.

The Indiana Senate passed a bill on January 31 that would legalize throwing stars under certain conditions. The bill will now be sent to the House of Representatives. The House must approve the bill before it can be sent to the governor for signature.

Who Can Have Ninja Stars in Indiana?

Throwing stars is currently illegal in Indiana, but the bill, authored by Sen. Liz Brown and introduced by State Sen. Linda Rogers, would lift that ban for recreational use. It would allow people at least 12 years of age to possess a throwing star for recreational purposes on certain business premises if certain requirements are met. Rogers stated, “They would have to have a designated lane, and it must be enclosed, so when someone is throwing these throwing stars, they cannot leave those lanes and hurt anyone.” Any business offering ninja stars would also need liability insurance.

Senate Bill 77 “actually came from a constituent who owns a putt-putt golf course called Ninja Golf,” explained Rogers. “Nearly everyone that I spoke with said, ‘Hey, look, if we can throw axes, we can certainly throw throwing stars.’”

Ninja Golf is located at 12080 Adams Road in Granger and they state, “your adventure awaits and Ninja Golf! is an upscale Japanese Garden-Style miniature golf destination.” John Miller, owner of Ninja Golf! said he was looking for new attractions to add to the entertainment venue ahead of its fifth anniversary in August.

The manufacturing, use and possession of throwing stars has been outlawed in Indiana since 1985. Some say additional safety measures need to be considered since throwing a star is different from throwing an axe. Star-throwing is allowed in other states, where it’s sometimes found at axe-throwing businesses.