Enjoying the Downtown Lebanon Cookie Stroll

LEBANON — With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, one Hoosier city is hoping the community will spread the love while enjoying some sweets.

The Downtown Lebanon Cookie Stroll will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 11th. Here, you and your family can enjoy a variety of cookies while exploring local businesses around the Lebanon square.

Sponsored by The Heart of Lebanon, this event only has 100 tickets available. The organization hopes people will learn new things about the community and what it has to offer.

Each ticket costs 10 dollars and gives you access to the cookies and a shopping bag, as well as unique offers from some local businesses. According to The Lebanon Reporter, there will also be a prize drawing.

Learn more at heartoflebanon.org. Get tickets here.