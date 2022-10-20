Justice Barrett Rejects Bid to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

WASHINGTON — An emergency bid to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan has been stopped in it’s tracks by a former Indiana law professor.

United States Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, formerly of South Bend and former Notre Dame law professor, rejected an appeal from the Wisconsin taxpayers group “Brown County Taxpayers Association” to stop the Biden administration’s forgiveness plan, claiming the plan would add over one-trillion dollars to the national debt. The group also claims the plan “illegally intrudes on Congress’ spending power.

Barrett oversees appeals from Wisconsin and other nearby states. She did not refer the case to the full court or the government. Barrett was nominated to the Supreme Court by former President Donald Trump in 2020, following the death of former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Although the Biden administration’s plan still faces some legal challenges, the student loan forgiveness application is now live.