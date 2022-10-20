Kegan Kline To Appear In Court For Child Porn Case

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time, a central figure linked to the Delphi murder investigation will be heard. Kegan Kline is due in court Thursday morning.

Kline faces 30 child porn-related charges. He used a fake social media profile to solicit pictures from at least 15 underage girls.

He also communicated with Liberty German the day she went missing.

Kline was arrested in August 2020, his case has been delayed more than a half dozen times. A pre-trial conference is scheduled in a Miami County courtroom, though this is primarily a procedural hearing, it is the first time we have heard from him since his arrest.

Kline is accused of using an account titled @Anthony_Shots, a fake social media profile, to solicit sexually explicit pictures from underage girls. Police found dozens of images of underage girls on several phones and tablets owned by Kline. One of those girls who communicated with Kline via social media is Liberty German.

In addition to the hearing on Thursday, there is one more technical hearing in late December and the full jury trial is scheduled to begin in January of next year.