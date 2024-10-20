Top Performers: Colts vs Dolphins Week 7

Whew. The Colts survived on Sunday and so did all of us as viewers for being subjected to a game that only Kirk Ferentz would enjoy. Seriously, that was a tough game, but a win is a win. It’s a corny cliche you’ll hear a ton this week, but in this case, it’s spot on analysis. Indy needed this one badly before the schedule picks up. Plus, whether we like what we saw or not, it did give us another data point in the maturation of Anthony Richardson.In all, the defense made plays, the offense did just enough, and somewhere the refs are throwing another flag on the dumb Miami Dolphins. So, check out your top 5 performers for Colts and Fins. You’ll notice lots and lots of defense…

1. Grant Stuard Source: Getty Injuries to EJ Speed and Jaylin Carlies meant more playing time for guys like Stuard and Segun Olubi. Without both stepping up there’s a good chance the Dolphins win this game. Anyways, more on Olubi in a few. Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Stuard is a motor guy anyways and I thought that really stood out on Sunday. He tallied a team-high 19 tackles (11 solo) and was responsible for 1 of the Colts’ 5 tackles for loss. But nothing was bigger than his part in the biggest play of the game. The game was tied at 10, late 3rd quarter and the Dolphins were driving. It was a 1st and 10 at the Indy 13 when McDaniel (for some reason) went with FB Alec Ingold again. Stuard stood him up which allowed Zaire Franklin to punch the ball out. It was quickly recovered by Taven Bryan and momentum quickly swung back to the Colts. This game would’ve been a lot different without that play.

2. Segun Olubi Source: Getty As for Olubi, he was involved in the second biggest play of the game. It’s early 3rd quarter and both teams had just traded punts. McDaniel goes to Raheem Mostert at RB who goes left tackle for 7 yards before Olubi knocked the ball loose. But not only did Olubi cause the fumble, he scooped it and ran for 18 yards. In this sequence and the one above with Stuard, these were huge momentum swings. Fans had to think in both cases the Dolphins were at least getting points. Huge in the end.

3. The Secondary Source: Getty Sorry, I know it’s weak of me including the entire secondary but give me a break. And I know Miami is tortured with dismal QB play but it’s still kind of amazing Tyreek Hill didn’t have a target in the 1st half and Jayle Waddle caught 1 ball for 11 yards. I’m not saying it’s a narrative changing performance, but they weren’t caught sleeping deep and were less penalized than their counterparts.

4. Zaire Franklin Source: Getty We’re so used to Franklin putting up gaudy tackle numbers that if the offense would’ve done anything there’s a good chance he would’ve been left off today’s list. But in the end Franklin was second on the team in tackles with 16 (only Stuard had more) and was a part of the late 3rd quarter fumble by Ingold that turned the game.