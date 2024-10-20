Top Performers: Colts vs Dolphins Week 7
1. Grant Stuard
Injuries to EJ Speed and Jaylin Carlies meant more playing time for guys like Stuard and Segun Olubi. Without both stepping up there’s a good chance the Dolphins win this game. Anyways, more on Olubi in a few.
Stuard is a motor guy anyways and I thought that really stood out on Sunday. He tallied a team-high 19 tackles (11 solo) and was responsible for 1 of the Colts’ 5 tackles for loss.
But nothing was bigger than his part in the biggest play of the game. The game was tied at 10, late 3rd quarter and the Dolphins were driving. It was a 1st and 10 at the Indy 13 when McDaniel (for some reason) went with FB Alec Ingold again. Stuard stood him up which allowed Zaire Franklin to punch the ball out. It was quickly recovered by Taven Bryan and momentum quickly swung back to the Colts. This game would’ve been a lot different without that play.
2. Segun Olubi
As for Olubi, he was involved in the second biggest play of the game. It’s early 3rd quarter and both teams had just traded punts. McDaniel goes to Raheem Mostert at RB who goes left tackle for 7 yards before Olubi knocked the ball loose. But not only did Olubi cause the fumble, he scooped it and ran for 18 yards. In this sequence and the one above with Stuard, these were huge momentum swings. Fans had to think in both cases the Dolphins were at least getting points. Huge in the end.
3. The Secondary
Sorry, I know it’s weak of me including the entire secondary but give me a break. And I know Miami is tortured with dismal QB play but it’s still kind of amazing Tyreek Hill didn’t have a target in the 1st half and Jayle Waddle caught 1 ball for 11 yards. I’m not saying it’s a narrative changing performance, but they weren’t caught sleeping deep and were less penalized than their counterparts.
4. Zaire Franklin
We’re so used to Franklin putting up gaudy tackle numbers that if the offense would’ve done anything there’s a good chance he would’ve been left off today’s list. But in the end Franklin was second on the team in tackles with 16 (only Stuard had more) and was a part of the late 3rd quarter fumble by Ingold that turned the game.
5. Mike McDaniel (Relax, I'll explain)
I know he’s screwed with no Tua, but I thought the Dolphins were the sloppier team and that’s on coaching. Especially in the 1st half they had multiple drives torpedoed by penalties. Then you tack on the turnovers and questionable play-calling. Why the obsession with Alec Ingold? And on top of it all he got duped by Steichen and had burn a timeout that hurt them late. There was nothing creative or new with their offense. I thought Huntley might look better after the bye week. That was not the case.
Top Performers: Colts vs Dolphins Week 7 was originally published on 1075thefan.com