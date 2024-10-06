Top Performers: Colts @ Jaguars Week 5

Brutal. But also rinse and repeat for most Colts fans as Indy goes on the road and loses in Jacksonville…again. Sunday’s game you can split in two. The first part was the first three quarters where we saw a dull game highlighted by 3-4 big plays that we thought were going to be the difference. Then the second part was the fourth quarter where the two teams erupted for FOURTY ONE points combined. In the end, Joe Flacco’s heroics could only do so much, and Gus Bradley’s defense spit the bit yet again.Check out my Top 5 performers as the Colts fall on the road 37-34 to the Jaguars…

1. Joe Flacco Source: Getty Flacco was pretty good in Sunday’s loss…finishing 33/44, 359 yards, 3 Td, and 0 INT. But even more impressive was his 4th quarter heroics where he went 7/9, 183 yards, 1 TD and nearly had another to Alec Pierce. Listen, I thought Flacco was good given the circumstances. He took his checkdowns when that’s what was available but also was aggressive in pushing the ball down the field when he had to. He also didn’t make any “AR style” losing plays. The knock will be just 3 points in the 2nd and 3rd quarters, which is a fair criticism. But it’s also the first time in a long time that we’ve seen a competent passing game…

2. Trevor Lawrence Source: Getty The Jags won a football game with Lawrence as their QB for the first time since November 26th of last year. Not surprising the Colts defense did little to make him feel uncomfortable recording 0 sacks and 0 hits on the day. And yet again the Colts allow a struggling QB/offense to get back on track. Lawrence's final box score was 28/34, 371 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (good play by Nick Cross). And perhaps a fitting ending was multiple missed tackles and open receivers on the final drive of the game.

3. Alec Pierce Source: Getty Obviously, Pierce wasn’t on my “top performers” list until we got deep into the 4th quarter…and with good reason. He didn’t make his first catch until around the 5-minute mark of the final quarter on a great bobbled grab near the sideline. And then all hell broke loose as Pierce caught two deep balls…one setting up a 1-yard TD run and the other a 65-yard strike from Flacco. Pierce continues to be a big play threat but also a confusing player. He can disappear for large parts of the game but then strike quick and beat his man for multiple big plays. He’s the definition of boom or bust but when he gets behind the defense it looks pretty good.

4. Tank Bigsby Source: Getty I didn’t think Travis Etienne had a bad day, but it’s clear that Tank Bigsby is the hotter and potential better option for the Jags. Could that be true? Bigsby had 2 rushing TD on the day, including a 65-yard scamper in the 4th quarter that we thought put the game on ice. On the season he’s averaging a whooping 8.2 yards per carry. Bigsby might be more than just a “complimentary back”.