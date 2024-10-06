Top Performers: Colts @ Jaguars Week 5
1. Joe Flacco
Flacco was pretty good in Sunday’s loss…finishing 33/44, 359 yards, 3 Td, and 0 INT. But even more impressive was his 4th quarter heroics where he went 7/9, 183 yards, 1 TD and nearly had another to Alec Pierce. Listen, I thought Flacco was good given the circumstances. He took his checkdowns when that’s what was available but also was aggressive in pushing the ball down the field when he had to. He also didn’t make any “AR style” losing plays. The knock will be just 3 points in the 2nd and 3rd quarters, which is a fair criticism. But it’s also the first time in a long time that we’ve seen a competent passing game…
2. Trevor Lawrence
The Jags won a football game with Lawrence as their QB for the first time since November 26th of last year. Not surprising the Colts defense did little to make him feel uncomfortable recording 0 sacks and 0 hits on the day. And yet again the Colts allow a struggling QB/offense to get back on track. Lawrence’s final box score was 28/34, 371 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (good play by Nick Cross). And perhaps a fitting ending was multiple missed tackles and open receivers on the final drive of the game.
3. Alec Pierce
Obviously, Pierce wasn’t on my “top performers” list until we got deep into the 4th quarter…and with good reason. He didn’t make his first catch until around the 5-minute mark of the final quarter on a great bobbled grab near the sideline. And then all hell broke loose as Pierce caught two deep balls…one setting up a 1-yard TD run and the other a 65-yard strike from Flacco.
Pierce continues to be a big play threat but also a confusing player. He can disappear for large parts of the game but then strike quick and beat his man for multiple big plays. He’s the definition of boom or bust but when he gets behind the defense it looks pretty good.
4. Tank Bigsby
I didn’t think Travis Etienne had a bad day, but it’s clear that Tank Bigsby is the hotter and potential better option for the Jags. Could that be true? Bigsby had 2 rushing TD on the day, including a 65-yard scamper in the 4th quarter that we thought put the game on ice. On the season he’s averaging a whooping 8.2 yards per carry. Bigsby might be more than just a “complimentary back”.
5. Brian Thomas Jr.
If you’re a listener of the show, then you know I was extremely high on Brian Thomas Jr. coming out of LSU. And the last two weeks you’ve seen why…208 yards, 2 TD, and a healthy 17 targets. No surprise Thomas took advantage of the Colts’ sketchy secondary on Sunday and had a career day (that’s what Indy does). At the time it looked like his 85-yard TD might be the lone explosive play of the afternoon.
