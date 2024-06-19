Pop culture wouldn’t be complete without sitcoms. With memorable catchphrases and characters that stay with us, sitcoms have a special knack for turning everyday moments into extraordinary entertainment. Whether you’re recalling the antics of your favorite TV family or quoting lines with friends, these shows have made a lasting impact on our culture.
StudyFinds compiled a list of the top 5 best sitcoms of all time according to experts:
1. “Seinfeld” (1989-1998)Source:Getty
“Seinfeld” set the gold standard for sitcoms with its quirky characters and relatable, observational humor. The masterminds behind the series are the key to its excellence. Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld were sheer geniuses at work. George Costanza, the character that was based on Larry David, is considered one of the best sitcom characters ever created and brought to life.
2. “The Office” (2005-2013)Source:Getty
Based on a British series with the same name, this hilarious show led by the talented Steve Carell revolves around an ordinary office filled with unforgettable characters. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions—you’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll fall in love with it all over again, whether it’s your second time watching or your hundredth.
“The Office” is a testament to actor Steve Carell’s comedic prowess. Jim and Pam’s sweet romance and Dwight’s quirky antics also made it a fan favorite across generations.
3. “Cheers” (1982-1993)Source:Getty
This classic sitcom about a cozy bar in Boston ran over 10 years and will go down in history as one of the best-hit television shows ever. “Cheers” captured hearts with its cozy bar setting and lovable characters. Sam Malone, played by Ted Danson, was the perfect everyman.
4. “Friends” (1994-2004)Source:Getty
5. “Parks and Recreation” (2009-2015)Source:Getty
The list wraps up with “Parks and Recreation”, a sitcom with a lovable cast that consists of Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Nick Offerman, and even a pre-Star Chris Pratt.
The sitcom is set in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana and follows the adventures of Leslie Knope, a mid-level bureaucrat in the Parks and Recreation Department of the small town. The show features a variety of other unique characters that bring a seemingly mundane world to life.