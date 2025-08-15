Tony Katz Hair Band Bumpers

Here’s the Hair Band Bumpers you heard on Tony Katz and the Morning News this morning.
1. AC/DC – You Shook Me All Night Long
2. Van Halen – Hot For Teacher
3. Lita Ford – Kiss Me Deadly
4. Scorpions – Rock You Like A Hurricane
5. Warrant – Down Boys
6. Ratt – You’re In Love
7. AC/DC – Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
8. Twisted Sister – We’re Not Gonna Take It
9. Warrant – Heaven
10. Mötley Crüe – Girls Girls Girls
11. Ratt – You’re In Love
12. Poison – Talk Dirty To Me
