Tony Katz Hair Band Bumpers

Here’s the Hair Band Bumpers you heard on Tony Katz and the Morning News this morning.

1. AC/DC – You Shook Me All Night Long

2. Van Halen – Hot For Teacher

3. Lita Ford – Kiss Me Deadly

4. Scorpions – Rock You Like A Hurricane

5. Warrant – Down Boys

6. Ratt – You’re In Love

7. AC/DC – Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

8. Twisted Sister – We’re Not Gonna Take It

9. Warrant – Heaven

10. Mötley Crüe – Girls Girls Girls

11. Ratt – You’re In Love

12. Poison – Talk Dirty To Me

