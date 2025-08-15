Tony Katz Hair Band Bumpers

Here’s the Hair Band Bumpers you heard on Tony Katz and the Morning News this morning.

1. AC/DC – You Shook Me All Night Long 2. Van Halen – Hot For Teacher 3. Lita Ford – Kiss Me Deadly 4. Scorpions – Rock You Like A Hurricane 5. Warrant – Down Boys 6. Ratt – You’re In Love 7. AC/DC – Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap 8. Twisted Sister – We’re Not Gonna Take It 9. Warrant – Heaven 10. Mötley Crüe – Girls Girls Girls 11. Ratt – You’re In Love 12. Poison – Talk Dirty To Me