Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/18/25: Four Republicans joined Democrats to protect Ilhan Omar. Jerome Powell lowers rates by 1/4 point. Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants disappoints on earnings but hikes sales outlook. Huh?  Threats by the FCC regarding objectionable content should make conservatives pause

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Four Republicans joined Democrats to protect Ilhan Omar
2. Jerome Powell lowers rates by 1/4 point
Dr Matt Will joins to discuss.
3. Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants disappoints on earnings but hikes sales outlook. Huh?
4. Threats by the FCC regarding objectionable content should make conservatives pause
More from WIBC 93.1 FM