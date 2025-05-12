Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/12/25: Trump RX EO problematic, How Lilly is reacting to Trump, Stock market futures up on China trade news, Trump tells Zelensky to take the peace deal

Published on May 12, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Trump RX EO problematic

Trump RX EO problematic
Source: Getty

2. How Lilly is reacting to Trump

Gerry Dick joins to discuss

3. Stock market futures up on China trade news

4. Trump tells Zelensky to take the peace deal

