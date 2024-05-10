Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: Tik Tok influencers using their kids, Apple ad, Mike Braun, Donald Trump

Published on May 10, 2024

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: 

 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. Tik Tok influencers using their kids

TikTok Sued United States Source:Getty

2. Apple apologizes for ‘crushed’ iPad Pro ad after widespread online blowback

Apple Store in Shanghai Source:Getty

3. Senator Mike Braun joins show to talk about Biden’s betrayal of Israel

Senate Forges Ahead On Vote For Aid Bill For Israel And Ukraine Source:Getty

4. Trump won’t go quietly into the night

Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Continues In New York Source:Getty

