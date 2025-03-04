Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/4/25: Trump Joint Session of Congress, Dems say they’re trying to “save democracy”, Trump freezes aid to Ukraine, Martin Short and Steve Martin coming to Indy
1. Trump Joint Address To Congress
2. Senator Chris Murphy says Dems are fighting to "save Democracy"
3. Trump to freeze aid to Ukraine
4. What to expect from tonight's Joint Session address
5. Steve Martin and Martin Short coming to Indy
