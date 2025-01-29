Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/29/25: Chief Bailey, Gov Braun, Illegal Crossings Down, Fed Worker Buyout, NJ Drones, Tim Walz, Indy Immigrants Scared, The Press Lies
1. Last Thursday: IMPD Chief Confirms the Department Does Not have Authority to Enforce Federal Immigration Laws
2. Indiana's Governor Mike Braun Orders Cooperation with ICE on Immigration
3. Now what Chief Chris Bailey?
4. Illegal crossings are down.
5. President Trump offers buyout to all federal workers with 8 months' pay | AP News
6. White House says drones were not a big deal.
7. MSNBC going to Tim Walz for analysis shows that they haven't learned a thing
8. Karoline Leavitt makes strong first showing
9. 'People are scared': Indy immigration attorney says calls have tripled as deportations begin
10. The press lies about Trump cuts to medicaid
11. They're trying to stir up that lone wolf
