Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/29/25: Chief Bailey, Gov Braun, Illegal Crossings Down, Fed Worker Buyout, NJ Drones, Tim Walz, Indy Immigrants Scared, The Press Lies

Published on January 29, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Last Thursday: IMPD Chief Confirms the Department Does Not have Authority to Enforce Federal Immigration Laws

Source: WISH-TV

IMPD Chief Confirms the Department Does Not have Authority to Enforce Federal Immigration Laws – WIBC 93.1 FM

2. Indiana's Governor Mike Braun Orders Cooperation with ICE on Immigration

Source: other

Indiana’s Governor Mike Braun Orders Cooperation with ICE on Immigration

3. Now what Chief Chris Bailey?

Source: WISH-TV

4. Illegal crossings are down.

Source: Getty

5. President Trump offers buyout to all federal workers with 8 months' pay | AP News

Source: Getty

President Trump offers buyout to all federal workers with 8 months’ pay | AP News

6. White House says drones were not a big deal.

Source: Getty

White House says drones were not a big deal. I don’t believe them – https://nypost.com/2025/01/28/us-news/white-house-says-nj-drones-were-not-the-enemy-heres-what-they-were-actually-doing/

7. MSNBC going to Tim Walz for analysis shows that they haven't learned a thing

8. Karoline Leavitt makes strong first showing

9. 'People are scared': Indy immigration attorney says calls have tripled as deportations begin

Source: Getty

‘People are scared’: Indy immigration attorney says calls have tripled as deportations begin

10. The press lies about Trump cuts to medicaid

Source: Getty

11. They're trying to stir up that lone wolf

Source: Getty

