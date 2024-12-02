Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/2/24: Colts Win Still Don’t Change Facts On The Ground, Trump Threatens Tariffs Against BRICS, Dems Lying Is Par For The Course

Published on December 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. JMV talks about the Colts win, and Purdue’s tossing of their football coach.

JMV talks about the Colts win, and Purdue’s tossing of their football coach.
Source: Getty

2. Trump to BRICS: The dollar, or tariffs

Trump to BRICS: The dollar, or tariffs
Source: Getty

Trump to BRICS: The dollar, or tariffs – https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/trump-warns-brics-countries-replace-dollar-100-percent-tariffs

3. Are we surprised that Joe lied about not pardoning Hunter?

Are we surprised that Joe lied about not pardoning Hunter?
Source: Getty

4. Stained glass chess board and pieces with beautiful storage box

5. Dems have no shame when it comes to their lying

Dems have no shame when it comes to their lying
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close