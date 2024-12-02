Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/2/24: Colts Win Still Don’t Change Facts On The Ground, Trump Threatens Tariffs Against BRICS, Dems Lying Is Par For The Course
1. JMV talks about the Colts win, and Purdue’s tossing of their football coach.
2. Trump to BRICS: The dollar, or tariffs
Trump to BRICS: The dollar, or tariffs – https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/trump-warns-brics-countries-replace-dollar-100-percent-tariffs
3. Are we surprised that Joe lied about not pardoning Hunter?
4. Stained glass chess board and pieces with beautiful storage box
5. Dems have no shame when it comes to their lying
