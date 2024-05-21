Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/21/24: Senate to bring back “bipartisan” border bill, ICC, Amal Clooney, Marketplace, Delphi case screwed up

Published on May 21, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Senate is trying to bring back the failed “bi-partisan” immigration bill, but House says its DOA

Migrants cross the border to United States Source:Getty

Listen:

Senate is trying to bring back the failed “bi-partisan” immigration bill, but House says its DOA – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/house-gop-immigration-bill-chuck-schumer/2024/05/20/id/1165402/

2. Biden, lawmakers blast ICC’s intent to charge Israeli leaders

International Criminal Court Source:Getty

 

reference:

….and Biden is outraged. Wait…what? – https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/biden-lawmakers-blast-icc-s-intent-to-charge-israeli-leaders/ar-BB1mJCag

3. Amal Clooney thinks Netanyahu should be arrested

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 13, 2023 Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Amal Clooney thinks Netanyahu should be arrested – https://nypost.com/2024/05/20/world-news/amal-clooney-helped-convince-icc-prosecutors-to-issue-arrest-warrant-for-benjamin-netanyahu-hamas-leaders/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

4. Today on the Marketplace: Are you wearing this Championship jacket? Is this a Championship jacket?

Listen:

5. Why is the Delphi case so completely screwed up?

The Monon High Bridge Source:WIBC News

Listen:

reference:

Why is the Delphi case so completely screwed up? – https://wibc.com/344865/delphi-judge-cancels-all-hearings-will-now-have-to-decide-her-own-fate/

