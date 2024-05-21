Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/21/24: Senate to bring back “bipartisan” border bill, ICC, Amal Clooney, Marketplace, Delphi case screwed up

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Senate is trying to bring back the failed “bi-partisan” immigration bill, but House says its DOASource:Getty
Senate is trying to bring back the failed “bi-partisan” immigration bill, but House says its DOA – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/house-gop-immigration-bill-chuck-schumer/2024/05/20/id/1165402/
2. Biden, lawmakers blast ICC’s intent to charge Israeli leadersSource:Getty
….and Biden is outraged. Wait…what? – https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/biden-lawmakers-blast-icc-s-intent-to-charge-israeli-leaders/ar-BB1mJCag
3. Amal Clooney thinks Netanyahu should be arrestedSource:Getty
reference:
Amal Clooney thinks Netanyahu should be arrested – https://nypost.com/2024/05/20/world-news/amal-clooney-helped-convince-icc-prosecutors-to-issue-arrest-warrant-for-benjamin-netanyahu-hamas-leaders/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
4. Today on the Marketplace: Are you wearing this Championship jacket? Is this a Championship jacket?
5. Why is the Delphi case so completely screwed up?Source:WIBC News
Why is the Delphi case so completely screwed up? – https://wibc.com/344865/delphi-judge-cancels-all-hearings-will-now-have-to-decide-her-own-fate/