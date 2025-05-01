Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/1/25: Micah Beckwith on Kendall and Casey, Braun’s reaction, The GDP shrunk, T Rex leather, Trump urges patience with O’Reilly regarding new deals

Published on May 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Micah Beckwith on Kendall & Casey. Braun's reaction.

Micah Beckwith on Kendall & Casey. Braun's reaction.
Source: Micah Beckwith

2. The GDP shrunk

A decline in GDP – https://www.wsj.com/economy/us-gdp-q1-2025-1f82f689?mod=hp_lead_pos7

…. Why would Lutnick use the term transitory? – https://www.newsmax.com/newsmax-tv/gdp-trade-war/2025/04/30/id/1208991/

3. T Rex Leather

4. Trump urges patience with O'Reilly regarding new deals

Trump urges patience with O'Reilly regarding new deals
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close