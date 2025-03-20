Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/20/25: End of Dep of Edu? New deal for Ukraine, Congo offers deal to U.S., Swig Soda, Elon Musk, Tim Walz
1. Trump to sign EO to shut down the Department of Education
2. Trump offers Ukraine a deal: Hey! We'll take those power plants off your hands
3. ….and now Congo is offering a deal: Hey! Kill the rebels and you can have our rare earth minerals
4. Israel starts ground operations
5. Swig ‘dirty soda’ chain to open shop near Washington Square Mall
6. Elon Musk's X regains $44 billion valuation in major comeback
7. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz talks down Tesla stock which the State of Minnesota owns
