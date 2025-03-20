Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/20/25: End of Dep of Edu? New deal for Ukraine, Congo offers deal to U.S., Swig Soda, Elon Musk, Tim Walz

Published on March 20, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Trump to sign EO to shut down the Department of Education

Source: Getty

Trump to sign EO to shut down the Department of Education – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/department-of-education-order-trump/2025/03/19/id/1203559/

2. Trump offers Ukraine a deal: Hey! We'll take those power plants off your hands

Source: Getty

Trump offers Ukraine a deal: Hey! We’ll take those power plants off your hands – https://www.wsj.com/world/ukraine-and-russia-accuse-each-other-of-violating-partial-truce-73df02cf?mod=hp_lead_pos1

….and now there’s no rare earth deal? – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/mar/19/white-house-says-us-walking-away-minerals-deal-ukraine-seeks-stake/

3. ….and now Congo is offering a deal: Hey! Kill the rebels and you can have our rare earth minerals

Source: Getty

….and now Congo is offering a deal: Hey! Kill the rebels and you can have our rare earth minerals – https://www.msn.com/en-us/politics/government/war-torn-congo-has-a-deal-for-trump-kick-out-rebels-get-minerals/ar-AA1BeAUt

4. Israel starts ground operations

Source: Getty

Israel starts ground operations – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/hamas-terrorists-gaza/2025/03/19/id/1203502/

5. Swig ‘dirty soda’ chain to open shop near Washington Square Mall

Source: Getty

Swig ‘dirty soda’ chain to open shop near Washington Square Mall – Indianapolis Business Journal

6. Elon Musk's X regains $44 billion valuation in major comeback

Source: Getty

Elon Musk’s X regains $44 billion valuation in major comeback: reports

7. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz talks down Tesla stock which the State of Minnesota owns

Source: Getty

Leland Vittert’s War Notes: Rooting Against America | NewsNation

