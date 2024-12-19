Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/19/24: Greg Taylor ousted from leadership role, Things to watch, Eggnog, Looming Govt Shutdown, Rejected Vanity Plates

Published on December 19, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Greg Taylor ousted as Senate Minority Leader after sexual misconduct allegations

Greg Taylor ousted as Senate Minority Leader after sexual misconduct allegations
Greg Taylor ousted as Senate Minority Leader after sexual misconduct allegations; Shelli Yoder to replace him | Fox 59

2. The average person spent 110 hours searching for things to watch.

The average person spent 110 hours searching for things to watch.
3. What do you put on top of the Christmas tree.

What do you put on top of the Christmas tree.
Eggnog is the 3rd most popular holiday drink
5. Favorite holiday movie based on your zodiac sign.

Favorite holiday movie based on your zodiac sign.
6. Looming Govt shutdown

Looming Govt shutdown
7. Rejected vanity plates by the BMV

Rejected vanity plates by the BMV
