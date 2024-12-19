Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/19/24: Greg Taylor ousted from leadership role, Things to watch, Eggnog, Looming Govt Shutdown, Rejected Vanity Plates
Craig Collins in for Tony Katz Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Greg Taylor ousted as Senate Minority Leader after sexual misconduct allegations
Greg Taylor ousted as Senate Minority Leader after sexual misconduct allegations; Shelli Yoder to replace him | Fox 59
2. The average person spent 110 hours searching for things to watch.
3. What do you put on top of the Christmas tree.
4. Eggnog is the 3rd most popular holiday drink
5. Favorite holiday movie based on your zodiac sign.
6. Looming Govt shutdown
7. Rejected vanity plates by the BMV
More from WIBC 93.1 FM