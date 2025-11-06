Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/6/25: Flight reductions coming because of the Government Shutdown. Bessent optimistic about tariffs, but he might just be overly hopeful. New State Rule Holds Back 3,000 Third Graders. It’s the Economy Stupid

Published on November 6, 2025

1. Flight reductions coming because of the Government Shutdown

2. Bessent optimistic about tariffs, but he might just be overly hopeful

Bessent optimistic about tariffs, but he might just be overly hopeful – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/bessent-tariffs-trump/2025/11/05/id/1233403/

….more – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/trumps-tough-day-at-supreme-court-puts-tariffs-in-jeopardy-e920768d?mod=hp_lead_pos2

3. New State Rule Holds Back 3,000 Third Graders

4. It’s the Economy Stupid

