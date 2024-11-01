Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/1/24: AOC, Taylor Swift, Final Countdown Until The Election, Garbage Transcript-Gate, Good Job YouTube
1. AOC gushes over Doug Emhoff
Western Lensman on X: “🚨JUST IN: AOC gushes over Doug Emhoff, hails him as a positive example of masculinity. Emhoff impregnated his child’s nanny and is accused of domestic violence. https://t.co/FCyhsSIDF0” / X
2. Avoid downtown as the Swifties swarm
3. Final Countdown until the election
4. Sen. Schumer is a fraud
Sen. Schumer is a fraud, and his actions are hard to comprehend – https://freebeacon.com/campus/best-strategy-is-to-keep-heads-down-schumer-advised-columbias-leaders-to-ignore-anti-semitism-backlash-saying-their-problems-are-really-only-among-republicans/
5. 'Garbage' Transcript-gate
White House altered Biden’s ‘garbage’ transcript despite concerns from stenographers | Fox News
6. Good job YouTube
YouTube stood up to the woke NYTimes/Media Matters pressure – https://x.com/bonchieredstate/status/1851989118848225765
reference:
Carlson and Shapiro Reveal New York Times’ and Media Matters’ Scheme