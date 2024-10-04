Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/4/24: Gov Debate, Another Union Not Endorsing Kamala, Caitlin Clark WNBA Rookie Of The Year, Jennifer McCormick Is Not Serious

Published on October 4, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Mike Braun, Jennifer McCormick, Donald Rainwater Debate Last Night

Mike Braun, Jennifer McCormick, Donald Rainwater Debate Last Night
Source: WISH-TV

All three candidates for governor in the WISH-TV studio debating for a second time. donald rainwater,jennifer mccormick,mike braun

2. Another union choosing not to endorse in the presidential election

3. Iran is going to be a nuclear power because of the JCPOA, not in spite of it

Iran is going to be a nuclear power because of the JCPOA, not in spite of it
Source: Getty

Iran is going to be a nuclear power because of the JCPOA, not in spite of it – https://www.yahoo.com/news/iran-months-bomb-stopping-may-093120323.html#:~:text=Following%20Iran%E2%80%99s%20Tuesday-night%20attack%20on%20Israel

4. FEMA doesn't have the money to take care of Americans ravaged by Hurricane Helene? Because it went to illegal immigrants?

FEMA doesn't have the money to take care of Americans ravaged by Hurricane Helene? Because it went to illegal immigrants?
Source: Getty

FEMA doesn’t have the money to take care of Americans ravaged by Hurricane Helene? Because it went to illegal immigrants? – https://www.zerohedge.com/political/america-last-after-spending-640-million-migrants-and-billions-abroad-fema-suddenly-broke

….more – https://nypost.com/2024/10/03/us-news/north-carolina-hurricane-victims-slam-biden-harris-admin-as-fema-response-sputters/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

5. Caitlin Clark was not the unanimous Rookie of the Year. The WNBA continues to be ridiculous

Caitlin Clark was not the unanimous Rookie of the Year. The WNBA continues to be ridiculous
Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark was not the unanimous Rookie of the Year. The WNBA continues to be ridiculous – https://www.foxnews.com/sports/angel-reese-gets-one-vote-over-caitlin-clark-wnba-rookie-year

6. Jennifer McCormick Is Not Serious And Does Not Connect With Regular Hoosiers

Jennifer McCormick Is Not Serious And Does Not Connect With Regular Hoosiers
Source: Zoom Meeting

Environmental Protections | Jennifer McCormick for Governor

Reproductive Rights and Freedoms | Jennifer McCormick for Governor

