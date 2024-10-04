Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/4/24: Gov Debate, Another Union Not Endorsing Kamala, Caitlin Clark WNBA Rookie Of The Year, Jennifer McCormick Is Not Serious
1. Mike Braun, Jennifer McCormick, Donald Rainwater Debate Last Night
All three candidates for governor in the WISH-TV studio debating for a second time. donald rainwater,jennifer mccormick,mike braun
2. Another union choosing not to endorse in the presidential election
3. Iran is going to be a nuclear power because of the JCPOA, not in spite of it
Iran is going to be a nuclear power because of the JCPOA, not in spite of it – https://www.yahoo.com/news/iran-months-bomb-stopping-may-093120323.html#:~:text=Following%20Iran%E2%80%99s%20Tuesday-night%20attack%20on%20Israel
4. FEMA doesn't have the money to take care of Americans ravaged by Hurricane Helene? Because it went to illegal immigrants?
FEMA doesn’t have the money to take care of Americans ravaged by Hurricane Helene? Because it went to illegal immigrants? – https://www.zerohedge.com/political/america-last-after-spending-640-million-migrants-and-billions-abroad-fema-suddenly-broke
….more – https://nypost.com/2024/10/03/us-news/north-carolina-hurricane-victims-slam-biden-harris-admin-as-fema-response-sputters/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
5. Caitlin Clark was not the unanimous Rookie of the Year. The WNBA continues to be ridiculous
Caitlin Clark was not the unanimous Rookie of the Year. The WNBA continues to be ridiculous – https://www.foxnews.com/sports/angel-reese-gets-one-vote-over-caitlin-clark-wnba-rookie-year
6. Jennifer McCormick Is Not Serious And Does Not Connect With Regular Hoosiers
