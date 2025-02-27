Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/27/25: Trump’s 1st Cabinet Meeting, Jasmine Crockett, Trump Gold Card, Trump Admin addresses the Bird Flu, Huff Post Huffing and Puffing
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Trump has first Cabinet meeting
2. Jasmine Crockett auditioning to be the newest member of the squad
3. Dems have lost their minds
4. The Gold Card is not "buying citizenship." Ok, kinda like buying citizenship, but still not really
The Gold Card is not “buying citizenship.” Ok, kinda like buying citizenship, but still not really – https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/commerce-secretary-howard-lutnick-attempts-calm-concerns-over-trumps-gold-card-visa-pitch
5. Trump administration on egg prices and fighting bird flu
Trump administration on egg prices and fighting bird flu – https://www.wthr.com/article/news/nation-world/egg-prices-jump-41-usda-trumps-bird-flu-plan/507-ad8b9298-3ca7-43be-a810-7f85349a67fc
6. Huffington Post believes that they should have access, and you don't
Reporter Group Says It Can’t Ensure Accuracy Of White House Dispatches After Trump Takeover | HuffPost Latest News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM