Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/27/25: Trump’s 1st Cabinet Meeting, Jasmine Crockett, Trump Gold Card, Trump Admin addresses the Bird Flu, Huff Post Huffing and Puffing

Published on February 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Trump has first Cabinet meeting

Trump has first Cabinet meeting
Source: Getty

2. Jasmine Crockett auditioning to be the newest member of the squad

Jasmine Crockett auditioning to be the newest member of the squad
Source: Getty

3. Dems have lost their minds

Dems have lost their minds
Source: Getty

4. The Gold Card is not "buying citizenship." Ok, kinda like buying citizenship, but still not really

The Gold Card is not "buying citizenship." Ok, kinda like buying citizenship, but still not really
Source: Getty

 

The Gold Card is not “buying citizenship.” Ok, kinda like buying citizenship, but still not really – https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/commerce-secretary-howard-lutnick-attempts-calm-concerns-over-trumps-gold-card-visa-pitch

5. Trump administration on egg prices and fighting bird flu

Trump administration on egg prices and fighting bird flu
Source: Getty

Trump administration on egg prices and fighting bird flu – https://www.wthr.com/article/news/nation-world/egg-prices-jump-41-usda-trumps-bird-flu-plan/507-ad8b9298-3ca7-43be-a810-7f85349a67fc

6. Huffington Post believes that they should have access, and you don't

Huffington Post believes that they should have access, and you don't
Source: Getty

Reporter Group Says It Can’t Ensure Accuracy Of White House Dispatches After Trump Takeover | HuffPost Latest News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close