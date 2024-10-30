QB Carousel: Colts QBs Who Have Started In The Chris Ballard Era The quarterback carousel in Indianapolis during the Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. QB Carousel: Colts QBs Who Have Started In The Chris Ballard Era. *Remember below are only players who played quarterback under Chris Ballards time in Indianapolis which has been from 2017-present.* The quarterback carousel in Indianapolis during the Chris Ballard era has been a significant narrative for the Colts, marked by frequent changes at the starting quarterback position. This instability has posed challenges for team cohesion and consistent performance, as the team has struggled to find a long-term solution under center. The constant shifts have affected the Colts’ ability to establish an offensive identity. Each quarterback transition has brought its own set of challenges, from adapting to different playing styles to managing expectations both on the field and in the locker room.This ongoing search for a stable and enduring quarterback presence underscores the team’s efforts to regain competitive footing and sustain success in the league. Take a look below at the

1. Joe Flacco (2024) – Current Starter Source: Getty Joe Flacco’s season with the Indianapolis Colts has been marked by his experience and leadership. Joining the team as a veteran quarterback, Flacco has played a supportive role, offering guidance to younger players and stepping up when needed. Although his playing time has been limited, his presence has been valuable in stabilizing the quarterback room. He was also named the “going forward” starter on week 8 of the 2024 season.

2. Jacoby Brissett (2017-2020) – 30 Starts Source: Getty Jacoby Brissett’s time with the Indianapolis Colts was defined by his adaptability and leadership as a quarterback. Initially stepping in as a backup, he took on the starting role following Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement, demonstrating resilience and determination. Brissett delivered several solid performances, showcasing his ability to manage the game effectively, though he faced challenges in terms of consistency and elevating the team’s offensive play. His steady presence and professionalism positively influenced the team’s dynamics, providing stability during a transitional period. Brissett’s tenure with the Colts concluded as the team sought to explore other options at quarterback, leading him to continue his career with other teams in the NFL, where he maintained a reputation as a reliable and experienced backup quarterback.

3. Carson Wentz (2021) – 17 Starts Source: Getty Carson Wentz’s tenure with the Indianapolis Colts was marked by his role as the starting quarterback, where he brought both promise and uncertainty to the team’s offense. He delivered several key performances, showing flashes of his talent and ability to lead the team through challenging games. However, his season was also riddled with inconsistencies and injuries, which sometimes hindered the Colts’ overall performance and playoff aspirations. Wentz’s presence significantly influenced team dynamics, contributing to a mixed season of highs and lows. Ultimately, his time with the Colts concluded with the team opting to trade him to the Washington Commanders, marking a notable transition aimed at reshaping their quarterback strategy for future success.

4. Phillip Rivers (2020) – 16 Starts Source: Getty Philip Rivers’ time with the Indianapolis Colts was defined by his role as the starting quarterback, where he brought a wealth of experience and leadership to the team. During his single season with the Colts, Rivers delivered several standout performances, helping lead the team to an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance. His veteran presence and strategic acumen positively impacted the team’s dynamics, fostering a cohesive and competitive atmosphere. Despite facing challenges such as adapting to a new team and system later in his career, Rivers’ impact was largely positive. His tenure with the Colts concluded with a playoff berth, after which he decided to retire, ending his illustrious NFL career and transitioning to a role in high school football coaching.

5. Andrew Luck (2017-2018) – 16 Starts Source: Getty Andrew Luck’s time with the Indianapolis Colts was marked by his role as the starting quarterback, where he quickly established himself as a formidable force in the NFL. Luck’s tenure was highlighted by impressive performances, including leading the Colts to multiple playoff appearances and earning Pro Bowl selections. His leadership and skill revitalized the team, making them consistent contenders in the AFC. However, Luck’s career was plagued by significant injuries, which challenged his ability to maintain long-term performance. Despite these setbacks, his presence brought stability and optimism to the Colts’ franchise. Ultimately, the physical toll of the game led to Luck’s unexpected and early retirement, a decision that sent shockwaves through the league and left a lasting impact on the Colts as they faced the challenge of finding a successor to his legacy.

6. Gardner Minshew (2023) – 13 Starts Source: Getty Gardner Minshew’s time with the Indianapolis Colts has been characterized by his role as a reliable backup quarterback, bringing energy and charisma to the team. He stepped up for the Colts when needed in 2023 to give the Colts hope. Known for his competitive spirit and ability to perform under pressure, Minshew has delivered standout performances when called upon, providing a spark to the offense.

7. Matt Ryan (2022) – 12 Starts Source: Getty Matt Ryan’s time with the Indianapolis Colts was characterized by his role as the starting quarterback, bringing veteran leadership and experience to the team. Despite his efforts, he faced various challenges, including adapting to a new offensive system and dealing with a struggling offensive line, which impacted his ability to consistently perform at a high level. His presence brought a stabilizing influence to the locker room, though the team struggled to find success on the field. Ultimately, Ryan’s tenure with the Colts ended as the team decided to release him, leading to questions about his future in the NFL and led to his retirement.

8. Anthony RIchardson (2023-2024) – 10 Starts Source: Getty Anthony Richardson’s season with the Indianapolis Colts has been a journey of highs and lows. He has showcased flashes of potential with impressive athleticism and playmaking abilities in several games, sparking hope for the team’s future. However, his inexperience has also led to inconsistencies and challenges in maintaining a steady performance throughout the season.

9. Sam Ehlinger (2021 – present) – 3 Starts Source: Getty Sam Ehlinger’s time with the Indianapolis Colts has been characterized by his role as a developing quarterback, initially serving as a backup. During his tenure, he has shown flashes of potential, particularly in preseason games where his athleticism and playmaking abilities have been on display. One of the key challenges he has faced is competing for playing time in a crowded quarterback room, which has limited his opportunities to showcase his skills in regular-season games. Despite these challenges, Ehlinger’s presence has contributed positively to the team’s dynamics, with his work ethic and team-first mentality being well-regarded by teammates and coaches. As of now, he remains with the Colts, focusing on his development and looking to seize future opportunities to make a more significant impact on the field.

10. Nick Foles (2022) – 2 Starts Source: Getty Nick Foles’ time with the Indianapolis Colts was marked by his role as a backup quarterback, where he brought experience and depth to the team’s roster. While his on-field performances were limited, Foles provided valuable mentorship and support to the Colts’ younger quarterbacks, offering insights from his extensive NFL career. He faced challenges such as limited playing opportunities and adjusting to a new team environment. Foles’ presence helped foster a supportive and resilient team culture. His tenure with the Colts concluded without significant on-field impact, leading to his departure from the team as he explored other opportunities in the league.

11. Brian Hoyer (2019) – 1 Start Source: Getty Brian Hoyer’s tenure with the Indianapolis Colts was primarily defined by his role as a backup quarterback. Brought in for his veteran experience, Hoyer aimed to provide depth and stability to the quarterback position. His on-field appearances were limited, with few notable performances due to his position behind the starting quarterback.