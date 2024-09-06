Predicting Colts 2024 Schedule
1. Week 1: vs. Texans
Loss 27-23, Record: 0-1
I can’t do it. I just can’t predict a Week 1 Colts win until I see it happen. C.J. Stroud exposes the Colts secondary enough to continue the Colts drought to 11 years without a season-opening win.
2. Week 2: at Packers
Win 24-20, Record: 1-1
The Colts bounced back routinely in 2024, and they get an early one here at Lambeau. A Brazil hangover at all from the Packers?
3. Week 3: vs. Bears
Loss 31-23, Record: 1-2
I’ll believe in some early-season Bears hype as Caleb Williams get a victory in front of a good amount of Bears fans.
4. Week 4: vs. Steelers
Win 26-17, Record: 2-2
I think a lot of these September games fall really close to the coin flip variety. This would be one of them. Although I think the Colts limit T.J. Watt enough, play quality defense and have a stress-free close to beating the Steelers.
5. Week 5: at Jaguars
Win 20-17, Record: 3-2
THIS STREAK IS BROKEN. No one will care about the how, just leave Jacksonville with a win. However you may be. Something the Colts haven’t done since 2014.
6. Week 6: at Titans
Win 31-20, Record: 4-2
It’s 3 straight wins for the Colts as they get a second straight divisional road victory. The Titans are a bit of an unknown with Brian Callahan the head coach, Will Levis in Year 2 and a very new-look defense.
7. Week 7: vs. Dolphins
Loss 33-27, Record: 4-3
The high-powered Dolphins come into Lucas Oil Stadium and provide to be too much for this Colts secondary.
8. Week 8: at Texans
Win 24-17, Record: 5-3
The Colts and Texans will have both of their meetings before Halloween this season. How about the road teams winning both matchups, like last year?
9. Week 9: at Vikings
Win 30-13, Record: 6-3
Sam Darnold has the reigns of the Vikings with rookie J.J. McCarthy done for the season. This game concludes a 5-week stretch in which the Colts will have 4 road games.
10. Week 10: vs. Bills
Loss 23-20, Record: 6-4
The notable QB stretch is back with Josh Allen making his Lucas Oil Stadium starting debut.
11. Week 11: at Jets
Loss 30-23, Record: 6-5
It takes 11 games into the schedule before the Colts get their first non “Sunday, 1:00” game. This will be the first of two trips to MetLife Stadium form the Colts in 2024.
12. Week 12: vs. Lions
Win 27-24, Record: 7-5
The fighting Dan Campbells make the trek down I-69 to take on the Colts. The Colts get their 7th win of the season over an NFC favorite.
13. Week 13: at Patriots
Win 19-16, Record: 8-6
It was quite the Germany slugfest between these two teams last season. Jacoby Brissett is the opening-day starter for the Patriots. Will it be Drake Maye by the start of December?
14. Week 15: at Broncos
Loss 20-17, Record: 8-6
We will call this the lone “surprise” on the 2024 schedule. A December trip to Mile High could bring some elements to the table.
15. Week 16: vs. Titans
Win 31-20, Record: 9-6
In the first AFC South game in 8 weeks, the Colts will take care of business against the Titans as they make their playoff push.
16. Week 17: at Giants,
Win 37-20, Record: 10-6
The Colts head back to MetLife Stadium for the second time this season, in another late-season game that could involve some outdoor elements.
17. Week 18: vs. Jaguars
Loss 27-23, Record: 10-7
I’m not in the group of writing off the Jaguars after their poor close to last season. A split with the. Texans and a split with the Jaguars seems fair in this season.
