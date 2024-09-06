Predicting Colts 2024 Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts were big eclipsers in their over/under win total last season, going 9-8 in Shane Steichen’s first year. Will they be the same in 2024, with Vegas setting that over/under at 8.5 wins. Anthony Richardson, playing, and developing remains an absolutely paramount aspect to this season. But so is winning, and getting back to playing meaningful football, something the Colts have done just 2 times in the last decade. The Colts were big eclipsers in their over/under win total last season, going 9-8 in Shane Steichen’s first year. Will they be the same in 2024, with Vegas setting that over/under at 8.5 wins. Anthony Richardson, playing, and developing remains an absolutely paramount aspect to this season. But so is winning, and getting back to playing meaningful football, something the Colts have done just 2 times in the last decade.With all of that, let’s predict the Colts 2024 schedule:

1. Week 1: vs. Texans Source: Getty Loss 27-23, Record: 0-1 I can’t do it. I just can’t predict a Week 1 Colts win until I see it happen. C.J. Stroud exposes the Colts secondary enough to continue the Colts drought to 11 years without a season-opening win.

2. Week 2: at Packers Source: Getty Win 24-20, Record: 1-1 The Colts bounced back routinely in 2024, and they get an early one here at Lambeau. A Brazil hangover at all from the Packers?

3. Week 3: vs. Bears Source: Getty Loss 31-23, Record: 1-2 I’ll believe in some early-season Bears hype as Caleb Williams get a victory in front of a good amount of Bears fans.

4. Week 4: vs. Steelers Source: Getty Win 26-17, Record: 2-2 I think a lot of these September games fall really close to the coin flip variety. This would be one of them. Although I think the Colts limit T.J. Watt enough, play quality defense and have a stress-free close to beating the Steelers.

5. Week 5: at Jaguars Source: Getty Win 20-17, Record: 3-2 THIS STREAK IS BROKEN. No one will care about the how, just leave Jacksonville with a win. However you may be. Something the Colts haven’t done since 2014.

6. Week 6: at Titans Source: Getty Win 31-20, Record: 4-2 It’s 3 straight wins for the Colts as they get a second straight divisional road victory. The Titans are a bit of an unknown with Brian Callahan the head coach, Will Levis in Year 2 and a very new-look defense.

7. Week 7: vs. Dolphins Source: Getty Loss 33-27, Record: 4-3 The high-powered Dolphins come into Lucas Oil Stadium and provide to be too much for this Colts secondary.

8. Week 8: at Texans Source: Getty Win 24-17, Record: 5-3 The Colts and Texans will have both of their meetings before Halloween this season. How about the road teams winning both matchups, like last year?

9. Week 9: at Vikings Source: Getty Win 30-13, Record: 6-3 Sam Darnold has the reigns of the Vikings with rookie J.J. McCarthy done for the season. This game concludes a 5-week stretch in which the Colts will have 4 road games.

10. Week 10: vs. Bills Source: Getty Loss 23-20, Record: 6-4 The notable QB stretch is back with Josh Allen making his Lucas Oil Stadium starting debut.

11. Week 11: at Jets Source: Getty Loss 30-23, Record: 6-5 It takes 11 games into the schedule before the Colts get their first non “Sunday, 1:00” game. This will be the first of two trips to MetLife Stadium form the Colts in 2024.

12. Week 12: vs. Lions Source: Getty Win 27-24, Record: 7-5 The fighting Dan Campbells make the trek down I-69 to take on the Colts. The Colts get their 7th win of the season over an NFC favorite.

13. Week 13: at Patriots Source: Getty Win 19-16, Record: 8-6 It was quite the Germany slugfest between these two teams last season. Jacoby Brissett is the opening-day starter for the Patriots. Will it be Drake Maye by the start of December?

14. Week 15: at Broncos Source: Getty Loss 20-17, Record: 8-6 We will call this the lone “surprise” on the 2024 schedule. A December trip to Mile High could bring some elements to the table.

15. Week 16: vs. Titans Source: Getty Win 31-20, Record: 9-6 In the first AFC South game in 8 weeks, the Colts will take care of business against the Titans as they make their playoff push.

16. Week 17: at Giants, Source: Getty Win 37-20, Record: 10-6 The Colts head back to MetLife Stadium for the second time this season, in another late-season game that could involve some outdoor elements.