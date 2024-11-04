Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Indianapolis [ Photos ]
[ PHOTOS ] Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: Indianapolis
Here’s a look at Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour lighting up Indianapolis! From stunning stage setups to iconic outfits, these photos capture the magic Swift brought to the stage, giving Indianapolis and Taylor fans an unforgettable experience. Scroll through to relive the night and spot your favorite moments!
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
32.
[ PHOTOS ] Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: Indianapolis was originally published on b1057.com
More from WIBC 93.1 FM