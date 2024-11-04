Listen Live
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Indianapolis [ Photos ]

Published on November 4, 2024

Here’s a look at Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour lighting up Indianapolis! From stunning stage setups to iconic outfits, these photos capture the magic Swift brought to the stage, giving Indianapolis and Taylor fans an unforgettable experience. Scroll through to relive the night and spot your favorite moments!

1.

Source: Getty

2.

Source: Getty

3.

Source: Getty

4.

Source: Getty

5.

Source: Getty

6.

Source: Getty

7.

Source: Getty

8.

Source: Getty

9.

Source: Getty

10.

Source: Getty

11.

Source: Getty

12.

Source: Getty

13.

Source: Getty

14.

Source: Getty

15.

Source: Getty

16.

Source: Getty

17.

Source: Getty

18.

Source: Getty

19.

Source: Getty

20.

Source: Getty

21.

Source: Getty

22.

Source: Getty

23.

Source: Getty

24.

Source: Getty

25.

Source: Getty

26.

Source: Getty

27.

Source: Getty

28.

Source: Getty

29.

Source: Getty

30.

Source: Getty

31.

Source: Getty

32.

Source: Getty

[ PHOTOS ] Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: Indianapolis was originally published on b1057.com

