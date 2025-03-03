Photos of A Young Kieran Culkin
Kieran Culkin is an American actor known for both his childhood roles and acclaimed performances as an adult.
Born on September 30, 1982, in New York City, Kieran is part of the famous Culkin family, with his brother Macaulay Culkin gaining early fame in Home Alone.
Kieran began acting at a young age, making his film debut alongside Macaulay in Home Alone (1990), where he played Kevin McCallister’s cousin, Fuller.
He continued to act in several films during the ’90s, including Father of the Bride (1991) and its sequel Father of the Bride Part II (1995).
As he transitioned into more mature roles, Kieran gained critical acclaim for his performances in Igby Goes Down (2002) and later for his role as Roman Roy in the HBO series Succession, which earned him multiple award nominations.
Check out the photos of a young Kieran Culkin:
1. Macaulay Culkin, Kieran Culkin
UNITED KINGDOM – CIRCA 1991: Macaulay Culkin, Kieran Culkin (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
2. Kieran Culkin
NEW YORK – MARCH 1992: Laura Bundy (L) and Kieran Culkin (R)pose for a portrait in March 1992 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Catherine McGann/Getty Images)
3. "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" Premiere Hosted by United Artist Theatres
Macaulay Culkin and Kiernan Culkin (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
4. World Premiere of "Nowhere To Run"
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 12: Kieran Culkin attends the world premiere of "Nowhere To Run" on January 12, 1993 at Mann Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
5. Screening of "Getting Even With Dad"
NEW YORK CITY – MAY 15: Kieran Culkin attends the screening of "Getting Even With Dad" on May 15, 1994 at the Plaza Theater in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
6. Kieran Culkin Attends "The Mighty" Premiere
Kieran Culkin attends the premiere of "The Mighty" at the Cineplex Odeon Cinema in Century City, California, United States, 7th October 1998. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)
7. Kieran Culkin Sighted at the Los Angeles International Airport
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 15: Kieran Culkin sighted on October 15, 1998 at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
8. Celebrities Attend Premiere Of ''Music Of The Heart'' In New York City
359322 07: Actor Kieran Culkin poses for a photograph at the premiere of "Music of the Heart" October 26, 1999 in New York City. The film is based on the true story of Harlem teacher Roberta Guaspari and her fight to keep music education in the schools. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Liaison)
9. "Serendipity" New York City Premiere
Kieran Culkin & Macaulay Culkin (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
10. Serendipity NY Premiere After Party
Kieran Culkin & Macaulay Culkin (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage)
11. Celebrities in New York City
386438 01: (ITALY OUT) Actor Kierian Culkin walks out of a coffee shop with his dinner from the restaurant, Diana, March 7, 2001 in Manhattan. Culkin was on his way to his trailer on the set of his new film "IGBY Go Down." (Photo by Arnaldo Mangani/Liaison)
