Kieran Culkin is an American actor known for both his childhood roles and acclaimed performances as an adult.

Born on September 30, 1982, in New York City, Kieran is part of the famous Culkin family, with his brother Macaulay Culkin gaining early fame in Home Alone.

Kieran began acting at a young age, making his film debut alongside Macaulay in Home Alone (1990), where he played Kevin McCallister’s cousin, Fuller.

He continued to act in several films during the ’90s, including Father of the Bride (1991) and its sequel Father of the Bride Part II (1995).

As he transitioned into more mature roles, Kieran gained critical acclaim for his performances in Igby Goes Down (2002) and later for his role as Roman Roy in the HBO series Succession, which earned him multiple award nominations.

Check out the photos of a young Kieran Culkin: