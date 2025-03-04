[ PHOTOS ] Mick Jagger and 37 Year Old Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick

Mick Jagger, the legendary Rolling Stones frontman, made a rare public appearance with his girlfriend, former ballerina Melanie Hamrick, at a pre-Oscars 2025 dinner party. The 81-year-old musician and 37-year-old Hamrick were photographed at the Chanel and Charles Finch gathering at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge in Los Angeles on Saturday. The couple, who have kept their relationship, has been dating since 2014, after meeting while on tour in Japan when Jagger’s Rolling Stones and Hamrick’s American Ballet Theatre were both in the country. In 2016, the couple welcomed their son, Deveraux Octavian Basil, now 8. Jagger has a large family, with children Karis, 54, Jade, 53, Elizabeth, 41, James, 39, Georgia May, 33, Gabriel, 27, and Lucas, 25, from previous relationships. Check out photos of them below:

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: EXCLUSIVE ACCESS Sir Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: (L-R) Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick attend the CHANEL and Charles Finch Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner at the Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel on March 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick at the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner held at The Polo Lounge on March 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 08: Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick attend on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 25: Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick attend The Prelude to The Paris Games 2024 on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 24: (L-R) Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick attend the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on October 24, 2023 in New York City.

VERSAILLES, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 20: Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger arrive ahead of the state dinner at the Palace of Versailles on September 20, 2023 in Versailles, France. The King and Queen's first state visit to France will take place in Paris, Versailles and Bordeaux from Wednesday 20th to Friday 23rd 2023.

VERSAILLES, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 20: Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick attend a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles, hosted by President and Madame Macron, on September 20, 2023 in Versailles, France.

Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger attending the State Banquet at the Palace of Versailles, Paris, during the State Visit to France. Picture date: Wednesday September 20, 2023.

English singer Mick Jagger and his wife US choreographer Melanie Hamrick attend the 2023 American Ballet Theatre's summer season opening night performance of "Like Water For Chocolate" at The Metropolitan Opera House on June 22, 2023 in New York City.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 28: Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick sighting on November 28, 2019 in London, England.