ISP: Indianapolis Man Crashes Stolen Car in Marshall County, Nearly Hits Two Officers

Published on October 1, 2025

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind.–A man from Indianapolis has been arrested after State Police say he caused a chase that began in Elkhart and ended with a crash in Marshall County.

37-year-old Jamarius Bryant was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, resisting law enforcement, and theft.

State Police Sergeant Ted Bohner said the incident happened at around 8 am Wednesday when Bryant was inside a stolen 2023 Ford Edge and ended up hitting a teenage girl that was standing at a bus stop and had stumbled.

“She was trying to get out of the way and fell into the side of the vehicle. She ended up being okay, though,” said State Police Sergeant Ted Bohner.

Bohner says at around 8:35 am, they got information that the Ford Edge was possibly at a gas station near the intersection of U.S. 6 and Michigan Road near Lapaz in Marshall County. State troopers in the area say they were able to confirm it was the same vehicle.

“As the Ford fled southbound on Michigan Road, the driver began to drive southbound in the northbound lane.  A trooper approaching from the south had to move off the roadway and onto the shoulder to avoid being struck by the fleeing Ford.  The driver of the Ford continued southbound approaching the roundabout for Veteran’s Parkway, just north of Plymouth.  As the Ford approached this intersection the driver swerved towards another police vehicle and then drove into a ditch towards two Plymouth police officers that were attempting to deploy stop sticks.  These officers were able to run out of the way to avoid being hit,” said Bohner.

The Ford Edge continued southbound in the ditch and then struck a white Toyota Prius that was approaching the roundabout from the east.

“This caused the Ford to spin and come to a stop on the southeast side of the roundabout.  Officers with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Plymouth Police Department, and Indiana State Police were able to box the vehicle in,” said Bohner.

Bryant was tazed and arrested.

 

1. Stolen Ford Edge

Stolen Ford Edge Source:Indiana State Police

2. Prius that was hit

Prius that was hit Source:Indiana State Police

Close