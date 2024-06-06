Indiana State Fair Announces More Concerts for 2024

INDIANAPOLIS--The Indiana State Fair is announcing its first full slate of 2024 concerts that will happen on the Hoosier Lottery free stage.
State Fair staff say the lineup each year consists of some of music’s most legendary and diverse acts. All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.
On Thursday morning, they announced the following performers and dates:
-Rock band Three Dog Night – Friday, August 2 (opening day) (rescheduled from 2023 cancellation due to weather)
-Singer Gladys Knight – Sunday, August 4
-Dogstar (guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Robert Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves) – Thursday, August 8
-R&B group Bell Biv DeVoe – Friday, August 9
-Country music artist Gary Allan – Friday, August 16
The State Fair goes from August 2nd through August 18th.
Three Dog Night formed in 1967. The band had 21 Billboard Top 40 hits between 1969 and 1975, with three hitting number one.
Knight is known as the “Empress of Soul.” She recorded hits through the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s with her family group “Gladys Knight & the Pips.”
Dogstar is American alternative rock band formed in Los Angeles, California in 1991. One of its members is actor Keanu Reeves. He is the band’s bassist. They were initially active from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s, during which time the band found moderate success but garnered significant media attention because of Reeves. The band started jam sessions again in 2020, and announced their reunion in 2022. Their latest album, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, was released on October 6, 2023.
Bell Biv DeVoe, also known as BBD, is an American music group from Boston, Massachusetts, formed from members of New Edition, consisting of Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe.
Signed to Decca Records in 1996, Allan made his country music debut with the release of his single “Her Man”, the lead-off to his gold-certified debut album Used Heart for Sale, which was released in 1996 on Decca.