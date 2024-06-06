Indiana State Fair Announces More Concerts for 2024

INDIANAPOLIS--The Indiana State Fair is announcing its first full slate of 2024 concerts that will happen on the Hoosier Lottery free stage.

State Fair staff say the lineup each year consists of some of music’s most legendary and diverse acts. All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.

On Thursday morning, they announced the following performers and dates:

-Rock band Three Dog Night – Friday, August 2 (opening day) (rescheduled from 2023 cancellation due to weather)

-Singer Gladys Knight – Sunday, August 4

-Dogstar (guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Robert Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves) – Thursday, August 8

-R&B group Bell Biv DeVoe – Friday, August 9

-Country music artist Gary Allan – Friday, August 16

The State Fair goes from August 2nd through August 18th.