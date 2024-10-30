Free Food Deals From Your Favorite Restaurants On Halloween
1. Auntie Anne's
Participating Auntie Anne’s locations have linked with Spirit Halloween, and are offering limited-edition Halloween Buckets, while supplies last. (The above image is not from Auntie Anne’s)
2. Wendy's
On Halloween day, ordering through the Wendy’s app will get you a free four-piece order of Saucy Nuggs with a purchase.
3. Krispy Kreme
If you wear your costume on Halloween to Krispy Kreme you’ll get a free Original Glazed doughnut. At participating locations only.
4. Insomnia Cookies
Pull up to Insomnia in your Halloween costume from now through November 3, and you’ll get a free Classic cookie. You can also get 12-packs for $24. (The above image is not from Insomnia Cookies.)
5. Chipotle Mexican Grill
Participating Chipotle restaurants are offering $6 entrees when you pick up your food wearing a Halloween costume.
6. Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings is offering ‘buy one, get one free’ wings at participating restaurants.
7. Sonic
Sonic is offering their iconic Corndog for 50 cents for the entire day on Halloween. There is no limit to how many you can purchase!
8. Qdoba Mexican Grill
On Halloween day, Qdoba reward members are eligible for a free entree if they buy it online or in-store through the Qdoba app.
9. Applebee's
For our adult Halloween participants – Applebee’s is offering the “Boo Lagoon Mucho” — a combination of rum, blue curaçao and pineapple with a cherry garnish — for just $5.
10. Baskin Robbins
Not specific to Halloween, but Baskin-Robbins customers can get 31% off any flavor of ice cream on the 31st of any month.
11. IHOP
Kids under 12 can get a free Scary Face Pancake at participating IHOP restaurants through October 31.
12. Burger King
Burger King Royal Perks members can participate in the Fright or Bite game, which offers the chance to win free menu items like the Whopper, chicken fries and onion rings.
13. Marco's Pizza
Use code TRIPLEPEP on Halloween to get the new Triple Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza, starting at $11.99, at participating locations.
14. Pieology Pizzeria
Pies & Perks Members will get two free perks when ordering a Craft Your Own Pizza, Salad, or Calzone, in stores or online at participating locations.
15. Wahlburgers
Not exclusive to Halloween, but ending on 10/31, Wahlburgers is offering a limited-time Anniversary Combo. It includes The Our Burger, fries, and an alcohol-free shake for $13.
Free Food Deals From Your Favorite Restaurants On Halloween was originally published on wzakcleveland.com