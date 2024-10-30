Free Food Deals From Your Favorite Restaurants On Halloween

Some of your favorite restaurants are offering free food on the spookiest day of the year! Between making sure costumes are right, setting out candy for the neighborhood, and attending your parties, nobody really feels like cooking on Some of your favorite restaurants are offering free food on the spookiest day of the year! Between making sure costumes are right, setting out candy for the neighborhood, and attending your parties, nobody really feels like cooking on Halloween . Let’s be real, this is a day that you’re lucky to consume nutrients that don’t come from candied peanut butter. So whether you prefer pizza, sweat treats, or tacos (and, honestly, who doesn’t love tacos), there’s likely a food spot in your area offering great food deals on Halloween!Check out some of our favorite specials below , and be sure to let us know if we’ve missed any by dropping a line in the comments!

1. Auntie Anne's Source: Getty

Participating Auntie Anne's locations have linked with Spirit Halloween, and are offering limited-edition Halloween Buckets, while supplies last. (The above image is not from Auntie Anne's)

2. Wendy's Source: Getty On Halloween day, ordering through the Wendy’s app will get you a free four-piece order of Saucy Nuggs with a purchase.

3. Krispy Kreme Source: Getty If you wear your costume on Halloween to Krispy Kreme you’ll get a free Original Glazed doughnut. At participating locations only.

4. Insomnia Cookies Source: Getty Pull up to Insomnia in your Halloween costume from now through November 3, and you’ll get a free Classic cookie. You can also get 12-packs for $24. (The above image is not from Insomnia Cookies.)

5. Chipotle Mexican Grill Source: Getty Participating Chipotle restaurants are offering $6 entrees when you pick up your food wearing a Halloween costume.

6. Buffalo Wild Wings Source: Getty Buffalo Wild Wings is offering ‘buy one, get one free’ wings at participating restaurants.

7. Sonic Source: Getty Sonic is offering their iconic Corndog for 50 cents for the entire day on Halloween. There is no limit to how many you can purchase!

8. Qdoba Mexican Grill Source: Getty On Halloween day, Qdoba reward members are eligible for a free entree if they buy it online or in-store through the Qdoba app.

9. Applebee's Source: Getty For our adult Halloween participants – Applebee’s is offering the “Boo Lagoon Mucho” — a combination of rum, blue curaçao and pineapple with a cherry garnish — for just $5.

10. Baskin Robbins Source: Getty Not specific to Halloween, but Baskin-Robbins customers can get 31% off any flavor of ice cream on the 31st of any month.

11. IHOP Source: Getty Kids under 12 can get a free Scary Face Pancake at participating IHOP restaurants through October 31.

12. Burger King Source: Getty Burger King Royal Perks members can participate in the Fright or Bite game, which offers the chance to win free menu items like the Whopper, chicken fries and onion rings.

13. Marco's Pizza Source: Getty Use code TRIPLEPEP on Halloween to get the new Triple Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza, starting at $11.99, at participating locations.

14. Pieology Pizzeria Source: Getty Pies & Perks Members will get two free perks when ordering a Craft Your Own Pizza, Salad, or Calzone, in stores or online at participating locations.