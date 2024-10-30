Listen Live
Food & Drink

Free Food Deals From Your Favorite Restaurants On Halloween

Published on October 30, 2024

Some of your favorite restaurants are offering free food on the spookiest day of the year! Between making sure costumes are right, setting out candy for the neighborhood, and attending your parties, nobody really feels like cooking on Halloween. Let’s be real, this is a day that you’re lucky to consume nutrients that don’t come from candied peanut butter. So whether you prefer pizza, sweat treats, or tacos (and, honestly, who doesn’t love tacos), there’s likely a food spot in your area offering great food deals on Halloween!
1. Auntie Anne's

Auntie Anne's
Source: Getty

Participating Auntie Anne’s locations have linked with Spirit Halloween, and are offering limited-edition Halloween Buckets, while supplies last. (The above image is not from Auntie Anne’s)

2. Wendy's

Wendy's
Source: Getty

On Halloween day, ordering through the Wendy’s app will get you a free four-piece order of Saucy Nuggs with a purchase.

3. Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme
Source: Getty

If you wear your costume on Halloween to Krispy Kreme you’ll get a free Original Glazed doughnut. At participating locations only.

4. Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies
Source: Getty

Pull up to Insomnia in your Halloween costume from now through November 3, and you’ll get a free Classic cookie. You can also get 12-packs for $24. (The above image is not from Insomnia Cookies.)

5. Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill
Source: Getty

Participating Chipotle restaurants are offering $6 entrees when you pick up your food wearing a Halloween costume.

6. Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings
Source: Getty

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering ‘buy one, get one free’ wings at participating restaurants.

7. Sonic

Sonic
Source: Getty

Sonic is offering their iconic Corndog for 50 cents for the entire day on Halloween. There is no limit to how many you can purchase!

8. Qdoba Mexican Grill

Qdoba Mexican Grill
Source: Getty

On Halloween day, Qdoba reward members are eligible for a free entree if they buy it online or in-store through the Qdoba app.

9. Applebee's

Applebee's
Source: Getty

For our adult Halloween participants – Applebee’s is offering the “Boo Lagoon Mucho” — a combination of rum, blue curaçao and pineapple with a cherry garnish — for just $5.

10. Baskin Robbins

Baskin Robbins
Source: Getty

Not specific to Halloween, but Baskin-Robbins customers can get 31% off any flavor of ice cream on the 31st of any month. 

11. IHOP

IHOP
Source: Getty

Kids under 12 can get a free Scary Face Pancake at participating IHOP restaurants through October 31.

12. Burger King

Burger King
Source: Getty

Burger King Royal Perks members can participate in the Fright or Bite game, which offers the chance to win free menu items like the Whopper, chicken fries and onion rings.

13. Marco's Pizza

Marco's Pizza
Source: Getty

Use code TRIPLEPEP on Halloween to get the new Triple Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza, starting at $11.99, at participating locations.

14. Pieology Pizzeria

Pieology Pizzeria
Source: Getty

Pies & Perks Members will get two free perks when ordering a Craft Your Own Pizza, Salad, or Calzone, in stores or online at participating locations.

15. Wahlburgers

Wahlburgers
Source: Getty

Not exclusive to Halloween, but ending on 10/31, Wahlburgers is offering a limited-time Anniversary Combo. It includes The Our Burger, fries, and an alcohol-free shake for $13.

