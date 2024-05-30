Listen Live
Lifestyle

Five Fast Food Chains With Highest Menu Price Hikes

Published on May 30, 2024

Inflation is getting out of control, and fast food is now considered a luxury to many Americans due to fast food restaurants jacking up their prices.

What once considered a wallet-friendly food option for lower and middle income Americans is now becoming less and less of a cost-saver.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of goods in the U.S. has risen 31% since 2014, meaning $100 in 2014 is worth $131 in 2024 dollars. Much of this change has occurred in the past 5 years. Inflation is up 22% since 2019.

So how do the average menu price increases at popular fast food chains compare to those rates?

The restaurants FinanceBuzz evaluated raised prices by 60% on average between 2014 and 2024. That means they’ve raised prices at a rate nearly double the national rate of inflation.

Here is a list of the five fast food chains that have raised their prices at more than double the national inflation rate.

 

1. McDonald’s

Pedestrians walk past the American multinational fast-food... Source:Getty
  • Average price increase: 100%

2. Popeyes

Popeye's chicken nuggets with two containers of dipping sauce.
  • Average price increase: 86%

3. Taco Bell

Taco Bell's new Cravings Value Menu for Trend column in Food Source:Getty
  • Average price increase: 81%

4. Chipotle

Los Angeles Economy Source:Getty
  • Average price increase: 75%

5. Jimmy John’s

US-FOOD-EMPLOYMENT-COURT Source:Getty
  • Average price increase: 62%
