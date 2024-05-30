Five Fast Food Chains With Highest Menu Price Hikes

Inflation is getting out of control, and fast food is now considered a luxury to many Americans due to fast food restaurants jacking up their prices.
What once considered a wallet-friendly food option for lower and middle income Americans is now becoming less and less of a cost-saver.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of goods in the U.S. has risen 31% since 2014, meaning $100 in 2014 is worth $131 in 2024 dollars. Much of this change has occurred in the past 5 years. Inflation is up 22% since 2019.
So how do the average menu price increases at popular fast food chains compare to those rates?
The restaurants FinanceBuzz evaluated raised prices by 60% on average between 2014 and 2024. That means they’ve raised prices at a rate nearly double the national rate of inflation.
Here is a list of the five fast food chains that have raised their prices at more than double the national inflation rate.
1. McDonald’sSource:Getty
- Average price increase: 100%
2. Popeyes
- Average price increase: 86%
3. Taco BellSource:Getty
- Average price increase: 81%
4. ChipotleSource:Getty
- Average price increase: 75%
5. Jimmy John’sSource:Getty
- Average price increase: 62%