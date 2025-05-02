Listen Live
Close
Sports

A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The Kentucky Derby

Published on May 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HORSE RACING: MAY 04 Kentucky Derby

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby isn’t just a showcase of excellence; it’s a celebration of the people behind each horse.

This year, the spotlight also turns to the diverse group of owners who have a stake in the 20 competitors racing for glory.

With 47 owners represented across the field, it’s clear there are many paths to joining this prestigious event.

One striking fact is that half of this year’s Derby horses are co-owned by multiple individuals or groups.

Partnerships in horse ownership are becoming increasingly common, giving more people the chance to take part in the excitement.

RELATED | 2025 Kentucky Derby: Horses To Watch, Odds To Win, And Notable Longshots

Related Stories

From syndicates pooling resources to groups of friends coming together to fulfill a shared dream, owning a racehorse is as much about community as it is about sport.

The owners themselves come from varied professional backgrounds, reflecting a broad spectrum of skillsets and passions.

Among them are successful business executives, legal professionals, and lifelong experts in breeding and racing. These individuals bring not just wealth, but also unique strategies and perspectives to the competitive world of horse racing.

Take a look below at A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The Kentucky Derby

1. Citizen Bull

Citizen Bull
Source: Getty

 

Owners:

2. Neoequos

Neoequos
Source: Getty

 

Owners:

3. Final Gambit

Final Gambit
Source: Getty

 

Owners:

4. Rodriguez

Rodriguez
Source: Getty

 

Owners:

5. American Promise

American Promise
Source: Getty

 

Owners:

6. Admire Daytona

Admire Daytona
Source: Getty

 

Owners:

7. Luxor Cafe

Luxor Cafe
Source: Getty

 

Owners:

8. Journalism

Journalism
Source: Getty

 

Owners:

9. Burnham Square

Burnham Square
Source: Getty

 

Owners:

10. Grande

Grande
Source: Getty

 

Owners:

11. Flying Mohawk

Flying Mohawk
Source: Getty

 

Owners:

12. East Avenue

East Avenue
Source: Getty

 

Owners:

13. Publisher

Publisher
Source: Getty

 

Owners:

14. Tiztastic

Tiztastic
Source: Getty

 

Owners:

15. Render Judgement

Render Judgement
Source: Getty

 

Owners:

 

16. Coal Battle

Coal Battle
Source: Getty

 

Owners:

17. Sandman

Sandman
Source: Getty

 

Owners:

18. Sovereignty

Sovereignty
Source: Getty

 

Owners:

19. Chunk of Gold

Chunk of Gold
Source: Getty

 

Owners:

20. Owen Almighty

Owen Almighty
Source: Getty

 

Owners:

A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The Kentucky Derby was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close