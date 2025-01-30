60 Years of Change: Looking Back to 1965
Some ways the world has changed in 60 years:
- Technology – Computers, smartphones, and the internet have transformed communication and work.
- Medicine – Advances like MRI scans, organ transplants, and new medications have changed healthcare.
- Space Exploration – Humans landed on the Moon in 1969, and now there are plans for Mars missions.
- Economic Changes – The rise of credit cards, online banking, and digital currencies has changed how people manage money.
- Education – More people attend college, and online learning has changed how education is delivered.
- Transportation – High-speed trains, electric cars, and ridesharing apps have changed how people travel.
- Media & Entertainment – Streaming services, video games, and social media have been added to traditional TV and radio.
- Globalization – International trade and the internet have made the world more connected than ever.
- Work & Jobs – Automation, remote work, and the gig economy have changed how people earn a living.
- Population Growth – The world population has more than doubled, from about 3.3 billion in 1965 to over 8 billion today.
A pictural look back to 1965:
1. What Set To Buy?
A salesman stands next to a television set, speaking to a man and a woman about its features, inside the appliance center of a department store.
2. Family Time
Parents sit in the living room and watch their children play the board game ‘Sorry’ on the rug. The mother holds their youngest daughter, who has a Raggedy Ann doll.
3. Magnetic-Tape Data Storage
A man sits with his back to the camera, writing at an machine as a second man inspects a machine loaded with a reel for magnetic-tape data storage, a system for storing digital information on magnetic tape, circa 1965.
4. Step Into My Office, Please
A man, holding a telephone receiver to his ear as he sits behind a desk, alongside a woman being shown a document held by a man, circa 1965.
5. Teenagers in Love
1965 teen couple formal attire dancing arm in arm at school prom.
6. 1965 Indianapolis 500
May 17: 1965 Indianapolis 500. The Mickey Thompson owned M/T Challenger Wheel Special sits getting fueled in Gasoline Alley. The front wheel drive car would fail to qualify for the race due to a reliability issue.
7. A Young Man Models Mens Clothing
A young man poses for a photo in 1965 in front of a men’s clothing store.
8. Women's fashion
Racks on clothing and mannequins dressed in womenswear on the shop floor of a ‘Montgomery Ward’ store circa 1965.
9. Cars
Cars parked on a street on a cold snowy and icy winter day in. 1965.
10. Eagles Battle Browns in 1965
Cleveland Browns guard Gene Hickerson looks to clear a path for fullback Jim Brown during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 3, 1965. The Browns defeated the Eagles 35-17.
11. A swing set in autumn 1965
Two little boys playing on back yard swing set in the autumn of 1965.
12. Washington DC
Muriel Humphrey, Vice President Hubert Humphrey, President Lyndon B. Johnson, Lady Bird Johnson, Lynda Johnson, and Luci Johnson stand before crowd on Inauguration night, National Guard Armory, Washington, D.C., USA, Yoichi Okamoto, January 18, 1965.
13. University Students
A group of college students chatting in the street.
14. What's A Man To Do
A businessman sits at his office desk, with his hand on his forehead.
15. Office Equipemnt
A woman smiles as she sits beside a typewriter in a busy office in 1965.
16. Family Time
A young boy splashes water at his father in a swimming pool while his mother and brother and sister sit by the edge of the pool.
17. College Girls
Suburban students find a comfortable place to study.
18. In the Club
Dancing in a 1965s nightclub.
19. 1965 Christmas Morning
A child opening presents in a living room, with an adult looking on in December, 1965.
20. Elvis Presley in the 'Paradise, Hawaiian Style'
Elvis Presley and Suzanna Leight in the film ‘Paradise, Hawaiian Style’ from November 1965.