Listen Live
Close
Good News

60 Years of Change: Looking Back to 1965

60 years of Change: Looking Back to 1965

Published on January 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Over the past 60 years, the world has changed in ways that would have been unimaginable in 1965. From technological breakthroughs to shifts in how we work, travel, and communicate, nearly every aspect of life has evolved. Innovations in medicine have extended lifespans, while advancements in space exploration have taken humanity beyond Earth. The economy, entertainment, and education have also transformed.
Family Time

Source: Harold M. Lambert / Getty

Some ways the world has changed in 60 years:

  • Technology – Computers, smartphones, and the internet have transformed communication and work.
  • Medicine – Advances like MRI scans, organ transplants, and new medications have changed healthcare.
  • Space Exploration – Humans landed on the Moon in 1969, and now there are plans for Mars missions.
  • Economic Changes – The rise of credit cards, online banking, and digital currencies has changed how people manage money.
  • Education – More people attend college, and online learning has changed how education is delivered.
  • Transportation – High-speed trains, electric cars, and ridesharing apps have changed how people travel.
  • Media & Entertainment – Streaming services, video games, and social media have been added to traditional TV and radio.
  • Globalization – International trade and the internet have made the world more connected than ever.
  • Work & Jobs – Automation, remote work, and the gig economy have changed how people earn a living.
  • Population Growth – The world population has more than doubled, from about 3.3 billion in 1965 to over 8 billion today.

A pictural look back to 1965:

1. What Set To Buy?

What Set To Buy?
Source: Getty

Related Stories

A salesman stands next to a television set, speaking to a man and a woman about its features, inside the appliance center of a department store. 

2. Family Time

Family Time
Source: Getty

Parents sit in the living room and watch their children play the board game ‘Sorry’ on the rug. The mother holds their youngest daughter, who has a Raggedy Ann doll.

3. Magnetic-Tape Data Storage

Magnetic-Tape Data Storage
Source: Getty

A man sits with his back to the camera, writing at an machine as a second man inspects a machine loaded with a reel for magnetic-tape data storage, a system for storing digital information on magnetic tape, circa 1965. 

4. Step Into My Office, Please

Step Into My Office, Please
Source: Getty

A man, holding a telephone receiver to his ear as he sits behind a desk, alongside a woman being shown a document held by a man, circa 1965. 

5. Teenagers in Love

Teenagers in Love
Source: Getty

1965 teen couple formal attire dancing arm in arm at school prom. 

6. 1965 Indianapolis 500

1965 Indianapolis 500
Source: Getty

May 17: 1965 Indianapolis 500. The Mickey Thompson owned M/T Challenger Wheel Special sits getting fueled in Gasoline Alley. The front wheel drive car would fail to qualify for the race due to a reliability issue. 

7. A Young Man Models Mens Clothing

A Young Man Models Mens Clothing
Source: Getty

A young man poses for a photo in 1965 in front of a men’s clothing store.

8. Women's fashion

Women's fashion
Source: Getty

Racks on clothing and mannequins dressed in womenswear on the shop floor of a ‘Montgomery Ward’ store circa 1965. 

9. Cars

Cars
Source: Getty

Cars parked on a street on a cold snowy and icy winter day in. 1965.

10. Eagles Battle Browns in 1965

Eagles Battle Browns in 1965
Source: Getty

Cleveland Browns guard Gene Hickerson looks to clear a path for fullback Jim Brown during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 3, 1965. The Browns defeated the Eagles 35-17. 

11. A swing set in autumn 1965

A swing set in autumn 1965
Source: Getty

Two little boys playing on back yard swing set in the autumn of 1965. 

12. Washington DC

Washington DC
Source: Getty

Muriel Humphrey, Vice President Hubert Humphrey, President Lyndon B. Johnson, Lady Bird Johnson, Lynda Johnson, and Luci Johnson stand before crowd on Inauguration night, National Guard Armory, Washington, D.C., USA, Yoichi Okamoto, January 18, 1965. 

13. University Students

University Students
Source: Getty

A group of college students chatting in the street. 

14. What's A Man To Do

What's A Man To Do
Source: Getty

A businessman sits at his office desk, with his hand on his forehead. 

15. Office Equipemnt

Office Equipemnt
Source: Getty

A woman smiles as she sits beside a typewriter in a busy office in 1965. 

16. Family Time

Family Time
Source: Getty

A young boy splashes water at his father in a swimming pool while his mother and brother and sister sit by the edge of the pool. 

17. College Girls

College Girls
Source: Getty

Suburban students find a comfortable place to study. 

18. In the Club

In the Club
Source: Getty

Dancing in a 1965s nightclub. 

19. 1965 Christmas Morning

1965 Christmas Morning
Source: Getty

A child opening presents in a living room, with an adult looking on in December, 1965. 

20. Elvis Presley in the 'Paradise, Hawaiian Style'

Elvis Presley in the 'Paradise, Hawaiian Style'
Source: Getty

Elvis Presley and Suzanna Leight in the film ‘Paradise, Hawaiian Style’ from November 1965. 

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close