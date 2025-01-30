60 years of Change: Looking Back to 1965

Some ways the world has changed in 60 years: Technology – Computers, smartphones, and the internet have transformed communication and work.

– Computers, smartphones, and the internet have transformed communication and work. Medicine – Advances like MRI scans, organ transplants, and new medications have changed healthcare.

– Advances like MRI scans, organ transplants, and new medications have changed healthcare. Space Exploration – Humans landed on the Moon in 1969, and now there are plans for Mars missions.

– Humans landed on the Moon in 1969, and now there are plans for Mars missions. Economic Changes – The rise of credit cards, online banking, and digital currencies has changed how people manage money.

– The rise of credit cards, online banking, and digital currencies has changed how people manage money. Education – More people attend college, and online learning has changed how education is delivered.

– More people attend college, and online learning has changed how education is delivered. Transportation – High-speed trains, electric cars, and ridesharing apps have changed how people travel.

– High-speed trains, electric cars, and ridesharing apps have changed how people travel. Media & Entertainment – Streaming services, video games, and social media have been added to traditional TV and radio.

– Streaming services, video games, and social media have been added to traditional TV and radio. Globalization – International trade and the internet have made the world more connected than ever.

– International trade and the internet have made the world more connected than ever. Work & Jobs – Automation, remote work, and the gig economy have changed how people earn a living.

– Automation, remote work, and the gig economy have changed how people earn a living. Population Growth – The world population has more than doubled, from about 3.3 billion in 1965 to over 8 billion today. A pictural look back to 1965: Over the past 60 years, the world has changed in ways that would have been unimaginable in 1965. From technological breakthroughs to shifts in how we work, travel, and communicate, nearly every aspect of life has evolved. Innovations in medicine have extended lifespans, while advancements in space exploration have taken humanity beyond Earth. The economy, entertainment, and education have also transformed.

2. Family Time Source: Getty Parents sit in the living room and watch their children play the board game 'Sorry' on the rug. The mother holds their youngest daughter, who has a Raggedy Ann doll.

3. Magnetic-Tape Data Storage Source: Getty A man sits with his back to the camera, writing at an machine as a second man inspects a machine loaded with a reel for magnetic-tape data storage, a system for storing digital information on magnetic tape, circa 1965.

4. Step Into My Office, Please Source: Getty A man, holding a telephone receiver to his ear as he sits behind a desk, alongside a woman being shown a document held by a man, circa 1965.

5. Teenagers in Love Source: Getty 1965 teen couple formal attire dancing arm in arm at school prom.

6. 1965 Indianapolis 500 Source: Getty May 17: 1965 Indianapolis 500. The Mickey Thompson owned M/T Challenger Wheel Special sits getting fueled in Gasoline Alley. The front wheel drive car would fail to qualify for the race due to a reliability issue.

7. A Young Man Models Mens Clothing Source: Getty A young man poses for a photo in 1965 in front of a men’s clothing store.

8. Women's fashion Source: Getty Racks on clothing and mannequins dressed in womenswear on the shop floor of a ‘Montgomery Ward’ store circa 1965.

9. Cars Source: Getty Cars parked on a street on a cold snowy and icy winter day in. 1965.

10. Eagles Battle Browns in 1965 Source: Getty Cleveland Browns guard Gene Hickerson looks to clear a path for fullback Jim Brown during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 3, 1965. The Browns defeated the Eagles 35-17.

11. A swing set in autumn 1965 Source: Getty Two little boys playing on back yard swing set in the autumn of 1965.

12. Washington DC Source: Getty Muriel Humphrey, Vice President Hubert Humphrey, President Lyndon B. Johnson, Lady Bird Johnson, Lynda Johnson, and Luci Johnson stand before crowd on Inauguration night, National Guard Armory, Washington, D.C., USA, Yoichi Okamoto, January 18, 1965.

13. University Students Source: Getty A group of college students chatting in the street.

14. What's A Man To Do Source: Getty A businessman sits at his office desk, with his hand on his forehead.

15. Office Equipemnt Source: Getty A woman smiles as she sits beside a typewriter in a busy office in 1965.

16. Family Time Source: Getty A young boy splashes water at his father in a swimming pool while his mother and brother and sister sit by the edge of the pool.

17. College Girls Source: Getty Suburban students find a comfortable place to study.

18. In the Club Source: Getty Dancing in a 1965s nightclub.

19. 1965 Christmas Morning Source: Getty A child opening presents in a living room, with an adult looking on in December, 1965.