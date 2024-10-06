5 Things Learned: Defensive Issues Galore As Streak Continues

INDIANAPOLIS – Will the Colts ever win again in Jacksonville? No late-game heroics from Joe Flacco and Alec Pierce could overcome a horrific outing for the Colts defense in Week 5. What did we learn from the Colts (2-3) losing their second divisional game of the season? FIVE THINGS LEARNED Will the Colts ever win again in Jacksonville? No late-game heroics from Joe Flacco and Alec Pierce could overcome a horrific outing for the Colts defense in Week 5. What did we learn from the Colts (2-3) losing their second divisional game of the season?

1. Streak Might Never End Source: Getty Streak Might Never End: Will this streak ever end? Like the Week 1 drought, the Colts ineptness in Jacksonville has now reached a decade long run. What has made this drought so beyond frustrating is the fact that the Jaguars haven’t been a good team in this span. In fact, the Jags have the worst record in the NFL since 2014. And in 2024, they were the last winless team in the NFL. As I said back when the schedule came out in May, the Colts needed to end of their ugly streaks this season in order to get back into the postseason. Well neither of those happened and that puts serious pressure on the Colts to try and get on a run and experience playoff football. Sunday had a such a similar recipe to the prior losses in Jacksonville. Letting a struggling QB find rare rhythm, defense getting gashed for big plays and not winning in the trenches is what it has often looked like in these games in Jacksonville, and the same blueprint was there on Sunday.

2. Trevor Lawrence Loves The Colts Source: Getty Trevor Lawrence Loves The Colts: Too often, struggling opposing quarterbacks have found the Colts on the schedule and found success. Sunday was the definition of that with Trevor Lawrence operating from one of the cleanest pockets you’ll ever see. Lawrence entered Sunday dead last in the NFL in completing 53.3 percent of his passes. Well, he was 28-of-34 for 371 yards, with the Colts not hitting him or sacking him on a single drop back. The Colts pass rush was library quiet. Yes, the Colts came into Week 5 with some notable defensive line injuries. But it’s still a group starting two first rounders, a second rounder and a fourth rounder. And aiding that can come via Gus Bradley’s blitzing. But that wasn’t in the plan against a struggling Lawrence. The Colts allowed Lawrence to get into an early-game rhythm, and he feasted from there. Remember, this is a quarterback who had lost 9 straight starts. The feeling of Sunday was so reminiscent of these losses in Jacksonville. A struggling QB got into an easy, consistent rhythm and had a game he hasn’t sniffed in a long, long time. And it was a bit fitting missed tackles and losing the most accomplished Jaguars wideout (Christian Kirk) is what happened on the Jaguars game-winning field goal drive.

3. Commendable Joe Flacco Source: Getty Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Commendable Joe Flacco: Early on, Joe Flacco showed why he’s been such an accomplished quarterback in this league, and is viewed as arguably the top backup in all of football. With strong protection early, an on-point Flacco completed his first 9 passes of the game. But the reality with Flacco, and no Jonathan Taylor, is the Colts aren’t as multiple offensively. Part of that is why Shane Steichen felt the need to opt for an AD Mitchell throwback screen on a 2nd-and-14 in the first half, which led to a big play. That early-game rhythm was not sustained at all, as a one-dimensional Colts offense had way too many quiet drives as an early Colts lead turned the other way. Trey Sermon had just 9 carries for 21 yards, before a final run of 17 yards, with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) inactive. And while Flacco hit a couple late home runs to Alec Pierce (it’s a shame that Pierce effort won’t be remembered more), the passing offense couldn’t find anything at the second and third levels during the meat of the game. All in all, Flacco was great to start and nearly heroic late in keeping the Colts in it, but just 3 points in the second and third quarters combined was costly. Flacco is a great luxury and should be commended, but it’s clear the Indy offense lacks the dynamism that’s possible when Anthony Richardson (oblique) is playing. Still thought, a 34-point day without your starting QB, starting RB and starting C should be enough…

4. Struggling Secondary Continues Source: Getty Struggling Secondary Continues: Rush issues. Cover issues. Gus Bradley issues. All the parties deserve a huge chunk of the pie for the Colts defensive struggles on Sunday. Quarterbacks having career/season high games have been a staple against the Colts this season, and Trevor Lawrence certainly added his name to the list on Sunday. As we mentioned above, you had clear pass rush issues on Sunday. But the Colts also had two massive coverage busts issues that really defined this game. The first came with Brian Thomas Jr. streaking by Dallis Flowers and Nick Cross for an 85-yard touchdown. Then in the 2nd half, with the Jaguars facing a 2nd-and-24, the Colts somehow allowed another such play. This time it was Chistian Kirk running by Jaylon Jones, with Julian Blackmon providing no safety help for the 61-yarder. On 2nd-and-24, such a play is beyond inexcusable by the Colts defense. Plays like these by the Colts secondary are what many feared entering the season. Big plays galore from the Jaguars against the Colts this Sunday afternoon, as questions about the defensive depth assembled there and Bradley’s unit once again should bubble to the surface. Allowing 8.7 yards per play, a career-high in passing yards to Lawrence and giving up 497 yards to the last winless team in the NFL makes up for an awful for the Colts defense.

5. No More AFC South Fun Source: Getty No More AFC South Fun: Remember the days when the Colts dominated the AFC South? Those seem long, long ago. With Sunday’s loss, the Colts have now won just 4 of their last 15 divisional games. It’s now an 0-2 start in the AFC South this year. A divisional title drought that has lasted since 2014 is now trending down another year of adding to that streak. That would mean for the Colts to get back into the postseason for the first time a Wild Card path is likely to be needed, with the Texans now 4-1 on the season. More than anything though, it’s shocking to see the Colts having reached this point with their divisional games. The Colts once set an NFL record with 16 straight divisional wins (2012-15). Ironically, that streak ended in Jacksonville in 2015, and the Colts haven’t won there since.