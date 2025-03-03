10 Photos of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the Oscars

andmade headlines with their Oscars appearance, solidifying their status as one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples. The pair was first linked in early 2023, sparking rumors that quickly caught the attention of fans. Though they kept their relationship low-key at first, they’ve since been spotted at several high-profile events, including Beyoncé’s birthday concert and the U.S. Open.

While neither has publicly commented much on their romance, their body language and growing number of public outings speak for themselves.

Fans can’t seem to get enough of the unexpected pairing, with many praising how the two balance each other out—Kylie’s beauty mogul empire meeting Timothée’s indie film star vibe.

As they continue to step into the spotlight together, their relationship remains one of the most buzzed-about in the entertainment world.

Check out 10 photos of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet from Oscars night, capturing their chemistry and red carpet style.