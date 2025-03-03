10 Photos of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the Oscars
While neither has publicly commented much on their romance, their body language and growing number of public outings speak for themselves.
Fans can’t seem to get enough of the unexpected pairing, with many praising how the two balance each other out—Kylie’s beauty mogul empire meeting Timothée’s indie film star vibe.
As they continue to step into the spotlight together, their relationship remains one of the most buzzed-about in the entertainment world.
Check out 10 photos of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet from Oscars night, capturing their chemistry and red carpet style.
1. 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Inside
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE (L-R) Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair)
2. 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE (L-R) Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair)
3. 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE (L-R) Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dave Benett/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair)
4. 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE (L-R) Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dave Benett/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair)
5. 97th Oscars – Show
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)
6. 97th Oscars – Show
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)
7. 97th Oscars – Show
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)
8. 97th Annual Oscars – Show
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (L-R) Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are seen during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
9. 97th Annual Oscars
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL ONLY, NO BOOK COVERS) (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) (L-R) Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/97th Oscars/The Academy via Getty Images)
10. 97th Annual Oscars – Show
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (L-R) Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are seen during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
10 Photos of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the Oscars was originally published on b1057.com