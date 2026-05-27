Alien DNA Screening Claims Involve 23andMe and Ancestry

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Claims that the CIA secretly accessed consumer DNA databases have resurfaced following allegations linking genetic testing data to supposed extraterrestrial ancestry research.

The claims were made by writer Jason Reza Jorjani during an appearance on the American Alchemy podcast. Jorjani cited second-hand accounts from a retired US Army sergeant allegedly involved in a Cold War-era remote viewing programme tied to US intelligence psychic research. No evidence has been provided to support the allegations.

According to the claims, US intelligence agencies, including the CIA, may have covertly accessed DNA data from companies such as 23andMe and Ancestry to search for unusual genetic markers among millions of users. Jorjani also linked the theory to UFO folklore surrounding “Nordics,” humanoid beings described as having Scandinavian-like features.

The discussion referenced former US Army remote viewer Lyn Buchanan and former CIA scientist Kit Green, both of whom have previously been associated with unconventional intelligence or UFO-related discussions. However, no verified evidence connects either man to any programme involving consumer DNA databases.

The allegations also face timeline inconsistencies, as Green reportedly left the CIA decades before companies like 23andMe and Ancestry existed.

There is currently no scientific or government evidence supporting claims that DNA databases are being used to identify extraterrestrial ancestry or hybridisation. The Pentagon has repeatedly stated that UFO investigations have uncovered no confirmed proof of alien life.

Neither the CIA nor the genetic testing companies involved have confirmed the allegations. Companies including 23andMe and Ancestry continue to state that customer data is protected under strict privacy policies and legal safeguards.