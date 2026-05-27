Listen Live
Close
Local

Ex‑IU Guard Todd Leary Pleads Guilty to Fraud

His plea deal gives him a suspended sentence, probation and restitution. Sentencing is set for July 15.

Published on May 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Todd Leary
Source: Hamilton County Jail / Hamilton County Jail

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind — Prosecutors say former IU player Todd Leary pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony fraud count.

Investigators say Leary took money from a father for coaching and an AAU program that wasn’t real. He was arrested in October on 10 felony counts.

His plea deal gives him a suspended sentence, probation and restitution. Sentencing is set for July 15.

He also spent 2010 to 2011 in jail after admitting he misused title insurance escrow funds.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
NFL: SEP 08 Titans at Bears
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Arlington Heights Knows They Are Going To Lose The Bears

AUTO: MAY 25 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How To Listen To The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 | Radio Coverage

17 Items
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

LIVE UPDATES: 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
3 Items
2026 Indy 500  |  John Herrick

Felix Rosenqvist Wins 110th Indy 500, Closest Finish in History

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Pair Killed in North-Side Motorcycle Wreck in Indy

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Speaks During A News Conference In Chicago, Illinois
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Brandon Johnson Helping Indiana Get The Chicago Bears

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

SOS Diego Morales Stays Silent in Henry County Election Dispute

Jail
Local  |  Staff

Person Dies After Fight Inside Johnson County Jail

Local News
Smartphone screen displaying deepfake text against abstract background
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

‘I’m Going to Ruin Your Life’: Mom Warns of Teen Sextortion Scam

Todd Leary
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Ex‑IU Guard Todd Leary Pleads Guilty to Fraud

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Storms Fade as Dry Stretch Begins

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will make a significant announcement regarding The Child Care and Development Fund
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Leaders Debate How Long Gas Tax Relief Should Last

Indiana Electoral Races
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Thousands Wager on Indiana Electoral Races via Online Prediction Markets

Scene of an Anhydrous Ammonia Leak
Local  |  FOX 59

Tractor Mechanical Issue Results in Anhydrous Ammonia Leak Near Thorntown

Local  |  Landon Coons

Felix Rosenqvist Wins Closest-Ever Indy 500

State Road 37 in Fishers
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Final Interchange Opens to Finish State Road 37 Project in Fishers

Local  |  James Adams

Recapping An Incredible Finish To The Indy 500

Cost of electric utilities with light bulb for payment.
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Michigan Power Announces Lower Bills for Customers

Angela Saco
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Huntington County Cold Case Solved Almost 30 Years Later

Hoosier Lottery
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Indiana Sparks Search for Winner

Diego Morales
Local  |  John Herrick

Diego Morales: Elina Kupce was “Legally Authorized to Work at All Times” in his Office

Weird Trash Left after Indy 500
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Trash, Tents and Surprises: Indy 500 Cleanup Turns Unusual

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close