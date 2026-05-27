Ex‑IU Guard Todd Leary Pleads Guilty to Fraud
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind — Prosecutors say former IU player Todd Leary pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony fraud count.
Investigators say Leary took money from a father for coaching and an AAU program that wasn’t real. He was arrested in October on 10 felony counts.
His plea deal gives him a suspended sentence, probation and restitution. Sentencing is set for July 15.
He also spent 2010 to 2011 in jail after admitting he misused title insurance escrow funds.
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