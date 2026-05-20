Source: Harry How / Getty The Greatest Spectacle in Milk: 2026 Indy 500 Driver Dairy Picks

The Indianapolis 500 isn’t just about speed, strategy, and surviving 500 miles, it’s also about milk. Yes, milk. Every driver chooses in advance what they’ll drink in Victory Lane if they win, continuing a tradition that dates back to 1936. This year’s field of 33 drivers revealed their dairy loyalties, and the choices are as serious as a last lap pass for the lead. Source: James Gilbert / Getty 🥛 Alex Palou — Whole Milk

Smooth, classic, and championship approved.

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty 🥛 Alexander Rossi — Whole Milk

All-in on tradition and full-fat celebration energy.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty 🥛 David Malukas — Whole Milk

Bold pick for a bold racer.

Source: James Gilbert / Getty 🥛 Felix Rosenqvist — Whole Milk

Swedish efficiency, Indiana dairy edition.

Source: IMS / other 🥛 Santino Ferrucci — Whole Milk

No hesitation. Full cream commitment.

Source: Facebook 🥛 Pato O’Ward — 2% Milk

A slightly lighter take on victory celebration.

Source: SOPA Images / Getty 🥛 Helio Castroneves — 2% Milk

Four-time winner knows his milk style.

Source: Facebook 🥛 Nolan Siegel — 2% Milk

Balanced choice for a rising star.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty 🥛 Christian Lundgaard — 2% Milk

Clean, smooth, and not too heavy.

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty 🥛 Graham Rahal — 2% Milk

A consistent middle-ground pick.

Source: PHOTO: Joe Skibinski/Penske Entertainment 🥛 Romain Grosjean — Skim Milk

The lone skim believer in the field. Low-fat, high-controversy.

Source: Chris Owens/Penske Entertainment 🥛 Kyffin Simpson — Whole Milk

Classic celebration fuel.

Source: Chris Owens/Penske Entertainment 🥛 Scott Dixon — Whole Milk

Veteran-approved and tradition-rich.

Source: Sean Gardner / Getty 🥛 Katherine Legge — Whole Milk

A straightforward Victory Lane strategy.

Source: Ryan Pierse – Formula 1 / Getty 🥛 Dennis Hauger — Whole Milk

Rookie energy meets full-fat confidence.

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty 🥛 Christian Rasmussen — Whole Milk

All-in approach for Indy glory.

Source: PHOTO: Chris Owens/Penske Entertainment 🥛 Conor Daly — Whole Milk

Indiana favorite going full classic.

Source: (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

🥛 Jack Harvey — Whole Milk

Simple, traditional, effective.

Source: Instagram 🥛 Will Power — Whole Milk

Experience says: don’t overthink it.

Source: Penske Entertainment: Joe Skibinski / other 🥛 Kyle Kirkwood — Whole Milk

Florida speed, Indiana tradition.

Source: PHOTO: Chris Owens/Penske Entertainment 🥛 Marcus Ericsson — Whole Milk

Past winner mindset: keep it classic.

Source: Karl Zemlin/Penske Entertainment / other 🥛 Ryan Hunter-Reay — 2% Milk

A measured, experienced choice.

Source: Joe Skibinski/Penske Entertainment 🥛 Ed Carpenter — Whole Milk

Local hero, full-fat energy.

Source: James Black/Penske Entertainment 🥛 Louis Foster — Whole Milk

Straightforward rookie pick.

Source: SAEED KHAN / Getty 🥛 Mick Schumacher — Whole Milk

Motorsport legacy continues in dairy form.

Source: Travis Hinkle/Penske Entertainment 🥛 Jacob Abel — Whole Milk

Homegrown confidence.

Source: Joe Skibinski/Penske Entertainment 🥛 Marcus Armstrong — Whole Milk

New Zealand tradition continues.

Source: GREG WOOD / Getty 🥛 Takuma Sato — 2% Milk

A two-time winner with refined taste.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty 🥛 Rinus VeeKay — Whole Milk

Dutch determination, full cream edition.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty 🥛 Sting Ray Robb — Whole Milk

Arguably the most Indiana-sounding milk pick of all.