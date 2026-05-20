The Greatest Spectacle in Milk: 2026 Indy 500 Driver Dairy Picks
- Drivers choose milk flavor to drink in Victory Lane, continuing a longstanding Indy 500 tradition.
- Whole milk is the overwhelming favorite among the 33 drivers, with 22 selecting this classic option.
- Skim milk is a controversial lone choice, while 2% milk maintains a steady presence among the field.
The Greatest Spectacle in Milk: 2026 Indy 500 Driver Dairy Picks
The Indianapolis 500 isn’t just about speed, strategy, and surviving 500 miles, it’s also about milk. Yes, milk. Every driver chooses in advance what they’ll drink in Victory Lane if they win, continuing a tradition that dates back to 1936. This year’s field of 33 drivers revealed their dairy loyalties, and the choices are as serious as a last lap pass for the lead.
🥛 Alex Palou — Whole Milk
Smooth, classic, and championship approved.
🥛 Alexander Rossi — Whole Milk
All-in on tradition and full-fat celebration energy.
🥛 David Malukas — Whole Milk
Bold pick for a bold racer.
🥛 Felix Rosenqvist — Whole Milk
Swedish efficiency, Indiana dairy edition.
🥛 Santino Ferrucci — Whole Milk
No hesitation. Full cream commitment.
🥛 Pato O’Ward — 2% Milk
A slightly lighter take on victory celebration.
🥛 Helio Castroneves — 2% Milk
Four-time winner knows his milk style.
🥛 Nolan Siegel — 2% Milk
Balanced choice for a rising star.
🥛 Christian Lundgaard — 2% Milk
Clean, smooth, and not too heavy.
🥛 Graham Rahal — 2% Milk
A consistent middle-ground pick.
🥛 Romain Grosjean — Skim Milk
The lone skim believer in the field. Low-fat, high-controversy.
🥛 Kyffin Simpson — Whole Milk
Classic celebration fuel.
🥛 Scott Dixon — Whole Milk
Veteran-approved and tradition-rich.
🥛 Katherine Legge — Whole Milk
A straightforward Victory Lane strategy.
🥛 Dennis Hauger — Whole Milk
Rookie energy meets full-fat confidence.
🥛 Christian Rasmussen — Whole Milk
All-in approach for Indy glory.
🥛 Conor Daly — Whole Milk
Indiana favorite going full classic.
🥛 Jack Harvey — Whole Milk
Simple, traditional, effective.
🥛 Will Power — Whole Milk
Experience says: don’t overthink it.
🥛 Kyle Kirkwood — Whole Milk
Florida speed, Indiana tradition.
🥛 Marcus Ericsson — Whole Milk
Past winner mindset: keep it classic.
🥛 Ryan Hunter-Reay — 2% Milk
A measured, experienced choice.
🥛 Ed Carpenter — Whole Milk
Local hero, full-fat energy.
🥛 Louis Foster — Whole Milk
Straightforward rookie pick.
🥛 Mick Schumacher — Whole Milk
Motorsport legacy continues in dairy form.
🥛 Jacob Abel — Whole Milk
Homegrown confidence.
🥛 Marcus Armstrong — Whole Milk
New Zealand tradition continues.
🥛 Takuma Sato — 2% Milk
A two-time winner with refined taste.
🥛 Rinus VeeKay — Whole Milk
Dutch determination, full cream edition.
🥛 Sting Ray Robb — Whole Milk
Arguably the most Indiana-sounding milk pick of all.
🥛 Final Sip
Whole Milk dominates (22 drivers)
2% Milk holds steady (7 drivers)
Skim Milk is a lone wolf (1 driver)
Victory Lane is ready! The only question left: who earns the milk and which bottle gets poured over a championship head?