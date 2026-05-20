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The Greatest Spectacle in Milk: 2026 Indy 500 Driver Dairy Picks

The Indianapolis 500 isn’t just about speed, strategy, and surviving 500 miles, it’s also about milk.

Published on May 20, 2026

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  • Drivers choose milk flavor to drink in Victory Lane, continuing a longstanding Indy 500 tradition.
  • Whole milk is the overwhelming favorite among the 33 drivers, with 22 selecting this classic option.
  • Skim milk is a controversial lone choice, while 2% milk maintains a steady presence among the field.
91st Indianapolis 500
Source: Harry How / Getty

The Greatest Spectacle in Milk: 2026 Indy 500 Driver Dairy Picks


The Indianapolis 500 isn’t just about speed, strategy, and surviving 500 miles, it’s also about milk. Yes, milk. Every driver chooses in advance what they’ll drink in Victory Lane if they win, continuing a tradition that dates back to 1936. This year’s field of 33 drivers revealed their dairy loyalties, and the choices are as serious as a last lap pass for the lead.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Rolex 24 at Daytona
Source: James Gilbert / Getty

🥛 Alex Palou — Whole Milk
Smooth, classic, and championship approved.

NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

🥛 Alexander Rossi — Whole Milk
All-in on tradition and full-fat celebration energy.

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

🥛 David Malukas — Whole Milk
Bold pick for a bold racer.

Rolex 24 at Daytona
Source: James Gilbert / Getty

🥛 Felix Rosenqvist — Whole Milk
Swedish efficiency, Indiana dairy edition.

Santino Ferrucci
Source: IMS / other

🥛 Santino Ferrucci — Whole Milk
No hesitation. Full cream commitment.

Pato O’Ward
Source: Facebook

🥛 Pato O’Ward — 2% Milk
A slightly lighter take on victory celebration.

IndyCar driver Hélio Castroneves prepares to qualify for
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

🥛 Helio Castroneves — 2% Milk
Four-time winner knows his milk style.

Nolan Siegel
Source: Facebook

🥛 Nolan Siegel — 2% Milk
Balanced choice for a rising star.

AUTO: MAY 20 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

🥛 Christian Lundgaard — 2% Milk
Clean, smooth, and not too heavy.

The 107TH Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Carb Day
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

🥛 Graham Rahal — 2% Milk
A consistent middle-ground pick.

Romain Grosjean
Source: PHOTO: Joe Skibinski/Penske Entertainment

🥛 Romain Grosjean — Skim Milk
The lone skim believer in the field. Low-fat, high-controversy.

Kyffin Simpson
Source: Chris Owens/Penske Entertainment

🥛 Kyffin Simpson — Whole Milk
Classic celebration fuel.

Scott Dixon
Source: Chris Owens/Penske Entertainment

🥛 Scott Dixon — Whole Milk
Veteran-approved and tradition-rich.

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Source: Sean Gardner / Getty

🥛 Katherine Legge — Whole Milk
A straightforward Victory Lane strategy.

Formula 2 Drivers Portrait Session
Source: Ryan Pierse – Formula 1 / Getty

🥛 Dennis Hauger — Whole Milk
Rookie energy meets full-fat confidence.

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

🥛 Christian Rasmussen — Whole Milk
All-in approach for Indy glory.

Conor Daly
Source: PHOTO: Chris Owens/Penske Entertainment

🥛 Conor Daly — Whole Milk
Indiana favorite going full classic.

Jack Harvey of Great Britain at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 18, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Source: (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)


🥛 Jack Harvey — Whole Milk
Simple, traditional, effective.

Will Power
Source: Instagram

🥛 Will Power — Whole Milk
Experience says: don’t overthink it.

Kyle Kirkwood
Source: Penske Entertainment: Joe Skibinski / other

🥛 Kyle Kirkwood — Whole Milk
Florida speed, Indiana tradition.

Marcus Ericsson
Source: PHOTO: Chris Owens/Penske Entertainment

🥛 Marcus Ericsson — Whole Milk
Past winner mindset: keep it classic.

Ryan Hunter-Reay
Source: Karl Zemlin/Penske Entertainment / other

🥛 Ryan Hunter-Reay — 2% Milk
A measured, experienced choice.

Ed Carpenter
Source: Joe Skibinski/Penske Entertainment

🥛 Ed Carpenter — Whole Milk
Local hero, full-fat energy.

Louis Foster
Source: James Black/Penske Entertainment

🥛 Louis Foster — Whole Milk
Straightforward rookie pick.

MOTO-AUS-ROC
Source: SAEED KHAN / Getty

🥛 Mick Schumacher — Whole Milk
Motorsport legacy continues in dairy form.

Jacob Abel
Source: Travis Hinkle/Penske Entertainment

🥛 Jacob Abel — Whole Milk
Homegrown confidence.

Marcus Armstrong
Source: Joe Skibinski/Penske Entertainment

🥛 Marcus Armstrong — Whole Milk
New Zealand tradition continues.

F1-AUS-SATO-1
Source: GREG WOOD / Getty

🥛 Takuma Sato — 2% Milk
A two-time winner with refined taste.

AUTO: MAY 13 INDYCAR Series GMR Grand Prix
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

🥛 Rinus VeeKay — Whole Milk
Dutch determination, full cream edition.

AUTO: MAY 18 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Qualifying
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

🥛 Sting Ray Robb — Whole Milk
Arguably the most Indiana-sounding milk pick of all.


🥛 Final Sip


Whole Milk dominates (22 drivers)
2% Milk holds steady (7 drivers)
Skim Milk is a lone wolf (1 driver)


Victory Lane is ready! The only question left: who earns the milk and which bottle gets poured over a championship head?

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