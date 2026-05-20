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Trump-Backed Challenger Defeats Thomas Massie in Kentucky

Thomas Massie loses GOP primary after clash with Trump.

Published on May 20, 2026

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Rep. Thomas Massie Holds Primary Election Night Event In Hebron, Kentucky
Source: Jon Cherry / Getty

Kentucky U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie lost his Republican House primary Tuesday to Trump-endorsed challenger Ed Gallrein, becoming the latest Republican lawmaker to fall after opposing President Donald Trump.

Gallrein’s victory highlighted Trump’s continued influence within the GOP and frustration among Republican voters over Massie’s repeated breaks with the president. Massie, who has served in Congress since 2012, criticized the war in Iran, pushed for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and voted against Trump’s signature tax legislation last year. Despite that, he argued voters could support both him and Trump.

The race became the most expensive U.S. House primary in history.

After conceding, Massie told supporters: “There is a yearning in this country for someone who will vote for principles over party.” He also criticized blind loyalty in Congress, saying, “If the legislative branch always votes whichever way the wind is blowing, then we have mob rule.”

Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL, campaigned on his military service and loyalty to Trump, accusing Massie of abandoning both the president and the Republican Party. Trump celebrated the result afterward, saying: “He was a bad guy. He deserves to lose.”

The campaign grew increasingly heated in recent weeks. Massie recruited Republican allies, including Rep. Lauren Boebert, to show voters that supporting him was not a rejection of Trump. Trump responded by attacking Massie on social media, calling him “an obstructionist and a fool.”

Massie also faced criticism over his opposition to U.S. aid to Israel and accusations of antisemitism, which he denied, arguing he generally opposes all foreign aid. Millions of dollars were spent against him by pro-Israel groups.

Tuesday’s elections also saw U.S. Rep. Andy Barr win the Republican Senate primary to replace longtime GOP leader Mitch McConnell, signaling another shift in the Republican Party toward Trump’s influence.

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