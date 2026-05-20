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Former Cuban Leader Raúl Castro Indicted in the United States

Castro, 94, has been indicted by the U.S. Justice Department for Cuba shooting down humanitarian assistance planes in 1996.

Published on May 20, 2026

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CUBA-MAY DAY-MARCH
Source: ADALBERTO ROQUE / Getty

MIAMI, Fla. — The Justice Department is indicting former Cuban President Raúl Castro.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the 94-year-old Castro is facing criminal conspiracy charges in connection to a 1996 incident where Cuban fighter jets shot down two planes operated by a group of Miami-based Cuban exiles, killing four. The Justice Department maintains the planes were flying over international waters, and Castro is being charged with conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals, murder and destruction of aircraft.

The indictment follows months of White House economic and diplomatic pressure on Cuba’s communist regime to make significant economic and political reforms. Part of the pressure campaign includes cutting off Cuba’s main source of oil from Venezuela, and Trump hinting at, in his words, “taking” Cuba.

The 94-year-old is the younger brother of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro. Raul Castro served as Cuba’s president from 2008 to 2018.

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