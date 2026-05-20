Fever Star Aliyah Boston Shares Positive Update After Lower Leg Injury

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston gave fans an encouraging update after missing time with a lower leg injury. The former Rookie of the Year said she is “feeling great” and hopes to return soon.

Boston suffered the injury during Indiana’s May 15 matchup against the Washington Mystics and missed the team’s following game against the Seattle Storm, creating concern around one of the franchise’s most important players. Questions quickly surfaced about how serious the injury could be and whether it would impact the Fever’s early season momentum.

Those fears appear to be fading. Speaking during practice on May 19, Boston explained that the injury is something she plans to manage carefully on a day to day basis, but her overall outlook sounded extremely positive. Her comments immediately lifted spirits around the organization and among Fever supporters eager to see the team at full strength again.

Boston remains a crucial piece of Indiana’s championship hopes alongside Caitlin Clark and the Fever’s talented young core. Her presence in the paint gives Indiana one of the most balanced lineups in the WNBA, especially on defense and rebounding.

If Boston’s recovery continues on this path, the Fever could soon regain one of the league’s most dominant frontcourt players at a critical point in the season.