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Fever Fall in OT Thriller Despite Clark’s 32 Points

Clark said the slow start proved costly, pointing to a second quarter where Indiana was outscored 20–9.

Published on May 15, 2026

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WNBA: MAY 15 Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever rallied from a 14-point deficit but fell to the Washington Mystics 104–102 in overtime Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Caitlin Clark led Indiana with 32 points, including five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, while Kelsey Mitchell added 24. Clark also forced overtime with a clutch three and finished with 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Clark said the slow start proved costly, pointing to a second quarter where Indiana was outscored 20–9.

“You should never shoot 39 percent from the field and 40 percent from three. At the end of the day, it’s going to be really hard to win basketball games. We still scored 102 points, and it all comes back to our defense,” she said.

Sonia Citron, the Washington Mystics rookie out of Notre Dame, led all scorers with 30 points on 10-of-14 shooting.

“I thought our whole group showed resilience in that rally,” said Fever head coach Stephanie White. “We showed the ability to make tough shots. We had some really good time-and-score moments offensively and defensively.”

Aliyah Boston scored nine points for the Fever but left with two minutes remaining in the third quarter with a lower leg injury and did not return.

White said she had not yet spoken with medical staff after the game and did not have an update for the media.

“You can never get too high, and you can never get too low. We have to keep getting better, and we know that. At times, we are resting on defense, and you can’t afford to do that.”

Indiana continues its four-game homestand Sunday when it hosts Seattle in the second game of the stretch.

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