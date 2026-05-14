Tony Katz WIBC w/ Craig Collins 3rd Hr 5/14/25

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

800 Fraudulent Hospice operations shut down in LA

Did the CIA raid Tulsi Gabbard’s office?

It’s too expensive to travel

Spoon that turns off your phone

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CIA taking out cartels in Mexico

Sophie Cunningham going viral on social media

How to turn your McDonald’s burger into an In N’ Out Burger

People say they lack fun in their lives