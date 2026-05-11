Listen Live
Close
Conspiracy Corner With Carl

Conservatives Or Just Cons?

Who can be trusted when many social media influencers play for pay?

Published on May 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Film adaptation of Animal Farm distorts Orwell's message to push anti-capitalist propaganda.
  • Prominent conservative influencer Riley Gaines may not have actually watched the film she's promoting.
  • Tucker Carlson's private messages reveal he's a 'grifter' who doesn't practice what he preaches.
Memorial Service Held For Slain Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk At State Farm Stadium
Source: Eric Thayer / Getty

In this episode of Saturday Night on the Circle, we’re shining a light on the darker side of Hollywood, where the lines between art and propaganda blur. Joining Ethan Hatcher is Producer Carl, a stalwart guardian against totalitarian oppression, who’s here to expose the insidious perversion of George Orwell’s classic novel, Animal Farm.

Carl’s not mincing words as he takes aim at the latest adaptation of Animal Farm, produced by Angel Studios. “Conservatism is always co-opted by the left,” he says. “It rarely goes the other way right, so you have politicians running as conservatives, now you have movies posing as conservative, but really it’s liberal messaging.” He’s not impressed with the film’s attempt to use Orwell’s timeless tale as a vehicle for anti-capitalist propaganda.

One of the most striking aspects of this adaptation is its blatant disregard for the original story. Carl points out that the lead actor, Laverne Cox, promotes the film by saying, “At the heart of every genocide is to humanization. That is the beginning when we begin, and we’re talking about animals here.”

This is a far cry from the themes of totalitarianism and the dangers of groupthink that Orwell’s novel explores. Carl asks, “What’s really interesting is, one of the big promoters of this film is Riley Gaines, who is the major defender of women’s sports, girls’ sports, and here you have this transactivist saying that this is genocide against the trans people.”

The conversation takes a turn when Carl shares a clip from the film, featuring Seth Rogen, which he describes as “disgusting and disrespectful.” He argues that the film’s attempt to reduce a high-brow allegory to childish fart jokes is a deliberate attempt to undermine the original message. “They’ve missed the mark on this one,” he says. “They’re basically pooping on the Angel Films franchise, which was a movie about child sex trafficking.”

Carl’s not the only one who’s skeptical of the film’s intentions. Riley Gaines, a prominent conservative influencer, has been promoting the film, but Carl questions whether she’s actually watched it. “Did she not watch the movie?” he asks. “She’s just repeating that line that lie that was put out by Angel Studios.” This raises questions about the authenticity of conservative influencers who are promoting the film.

The conversation also touches on the topic of Tucker Carlson, a prominent conservative commentator who’s been accused of being a “grifter.” Carl suggests that Tucker’s willingness to promote the Trump administration on Fox News, while privately holding opposing views, is a prime example of this phenomenon. “When the dominion lawsuit came to and when we got a peek into his private messages, I think it was very insightful into the mind and character of Tucker Carlson,” Carl says.

As the conversation comes to a close, Carl emphasizes that he and his team are not bought and paid for. “We’re not doing this for charity,” he says. “We’re not getting rich doing this. These are our authentic opinions.” He encourages listeners to tune in to the full episode to hear more about the insidious perversion of Animal Farm and the dangers of totalitarianism.

Listen to the discussion in “Conservatives Or Just Cons?” full here

Please subscribe to the podcast here: Conspiracy Corner With Carl – Podcast – Apple Podcasts 

Listen to Saturday Night on the Circle in full here: 

Watch Saturday Night On The Circle: 

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
A car filling up with gasoline at a gas station showing a close up of the pump in the gas tank from a side view.
Local  |  John Herrick

GasBuddy Talks Indiana’s Gas Tax Holiday, Possible Future Increases

AUTO: JUL 27 NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Race Team Investments Assisting Indiana Economy

Kat Perkins
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

From Foster Care to Author: Kat Perkins Shares Journey of Healing

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Senate District 23 Race Remains Too Close to Call

NWS Indianapolis
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Storms Possible on Tuesday in Indiana Followed by Dry Weather

2026 AAA Memorial DAY Travel
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Memorial Day Travel Set to Break Records Despite Higher Gas Prices

Indiana State v Indiana
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IU Biology Lab Closed Following USDA Activity

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Local  |  Staff

IU Hoosiers Visiting the White House

Red Mill Drive Sunday Shooting
Local  |  Staff

One Shot and Killed on Indy’s Northeast Side

John Worley
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Dad & Son Killed at Anderson Home; Man Arrested

Sunday Evening Muncie Shooting
Local  |  FOX 59

1 Killed, 2 Hurt in Shooting in Muncie

Red and Blue Police Lights
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Police Pursuit on I-65 Near Greenwood Ends in Chain-Reaction Crash

IndyCar  |  Landon Coons

Christian Lundgaard Wins Chaotic Sonsio Grand Prix

Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever
Local  |  John Herrick

Dallas Overcomes Fever With Hot Shooting in Indiana’s Home Opener

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close