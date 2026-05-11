Conservatives Or Just Cons?

Film adaptation of Animal Farm distorts Orwell's message to push anti-capitalist propaganda.

Prominent conservative influencer Riley Gaines may not have actually watched the film she's promoting.

Tucker Carlson's private messages reveal he's a 'grifter' who doesn't practice what he preaches.

Source: Eric Thayer / Getty

In this episode of Saturday Night on the Circle, we’re shining a light on the darker side of Hollywood, where the lines between art and propaganda blur. Joining Ethan Hatcher is Producer Carl, a stalwart guardian against totalitarian oppression, who’s here to expose the insidious perversion of George Orwell’s classic novel, Animal Farm.

Carl’s not mincing words as he takes aim at the latest adaptation of Animal Farm, produced by Angel Studios. “Conservatism is always co-opted by the left,” he says. “It rarely goes the other way right, so you have politicians running as conservatives, now you have movies posing as conservative, but really it’s liberal messaging.” He’s not impressed with the film’s attempt to use Orwell’s timeless tale as a vehicle for anti-capitalist propaganda.

One of the most striking aspects of this adaptation is its blatant disregard for the original story. Carl points out that the lead actor, Laverne Cox, promotes the film by saying, “At the heart of every genocide is to humanization. That is the beginning when we begin, and we’re talking about animals here.”

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This is a far cry from the themes of totalitarianism and the dangers of groupthink that Orwell’s novel explores. Carl asks, “What’s really interesting is, one of the big promoters of this film is Riley Gaines, who is the major defender of women’s sports, girls’ sports, and here you have this transactivist saying that this is genocide against the trans people.”

The conversation takes a turn when Carl shares a clip from the film, featuring Seth Rogen, which he describes as “disgusting and disrespectful.” He argues that the film’s attempt to reduce a high-brow allegory to childish fart jokes is a deliberate attempt to undermine the original message. “They’ve missed the mark on this one,” he says. “They’re basically pooping on the Angel Films franchise, which was a movie about child sex trafficking.”

Carl’s not the only one who’s skeptical of the film’s intentions. Riley Gaines, a prominent conservative influencer, has been promoting the film, but Carl questions whether she’s actually watched it. “Did she not watch the movie?” he asks. “She’s just repeating that line that lie that was put out by Angel Studios.” This raises questions about the authenticity of conservative influencers who are promoting the film.

The conversation also touches on the topic of Tucker Carlson, a prominent conservative commentator who’s been accused of being a “grifter.” Carl suggests that Tucker’s willingness to promote the Trump administration on Fox News, while privately holding opposing views, is a prime example of this phenomenon. “When the dominion lawsuit came to and when we got a peek into his private messages, I think it was very insightful into the mind and character of Tucker Carlson,” Carl says.

As the conversation comes to a close, Carl emphasizes that he and his team are not bought and paid for. “We’re not doing this for charity,” he says. “We’re not getting rich doing this. These are our authentic opinions.” He encourages listeners to tune in to the full episode to hear more about the insidious perversion of Animal Farm and the dangers of totalitarianism.

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